Since the summer transfer window opened a few weeks ago, it has been a fun few weeks for Tottenham Hotspur. Historically, Spurs supporters have had to wait for the club to complete its outgoings before new players came into the fold. However, with the help of Champions League football mixed with inspiration from Antonio Conte and the robust rolodex of Fabio Paratici, Spurs have moved quite quickly in this window. Paratici has brought in three players, two of whom could very well be preferred options in the starting XI next season in Ivan Perišić and Yves Bissouma.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO