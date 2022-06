Are you a student, or know a student, interested in being the student speaker at commencement? The deadline to sign up to audition is July 1. Are you graduating in August? If so, you're invited to audition to become the student speaker for August Commencement taking place at Baxter Arena on Friday, Aug. 12! The selected student(s) to represent the August Class of 2022 will be chosen through an audition process. If you are selected to be a student speaker, you will be required to attend the ceremony in-person.

