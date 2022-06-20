ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Annual Tenderloin Pride Festival (SF)

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Tenderloin Lower Polk Merchants Association in celebrating our 2nd annual Tenderloin Pride festival....

funcheap.com

FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25)

FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25) Discover SF’s newest comedy club with a special HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival w/ some of the bay’s top LGBTQ+ comics with credits like Cobbs, Punchline, SF Sketchfest, Portland Queer Comedy Festival and more. HellaGay SF’s Pride Comedy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum’s $10 Thursday Nights (SF)

Asian Art Museum’s $10 Thursday Nights (SF) Looking for a great date night on the cheap? The Asian Art Museum is open until 8 pm on Thursdays and general admission is just $10 (that’s half-off) 2022 Update – Special exhibitions (including Carlos Villa: Worlds in Collision) are now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Opening Weekend of MCD’s Summer Exhibitions

Visit MCD on June 25-26, for the opening of “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail” and “Robyn Horn: Material Illusions.”. Guest curated by Davira S. Taragin, “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail” is the first mid-career survey of German artist Iris Eichenberg whose work addresses issues such as identity, gender, and “Heimat”-a German word denoting the inner peace found upon reaching a safe haven. Assembled for the first time for West Coast audiences, this exhibition presents forty works that demonstrate Eichenberg’s examination of self, and the impact of place and community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Drag Karaoke Night (Props Provided)

Come in drag or props will be provided. One drink minimum to be eligible to sing. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *One drink minimum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

WorkBistro Berkeley: Pride Mixer w/ Free Beer & Wine

We’re WorkBistro, Berkeley’s first on-demand flexible workspace startup located at 1122 University Ave. Come join us for our Pride Mixer Wednesday (06/22) from 6pm-8pm. This event is free to enter and we’ll have free beer and wine available!. Agenda:. {6:20pm} land acknowledgement, introductions, and refreshments. {6:45pm }...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

“Classical on the Square” w/ Redwood Symphony (Redwood City)

In 2022, conductor Eric K will lead members of Redwood Symphony in a thrilling concert featuring the works of John Williams, composer of classic movies scores such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Jurassic Park. Since 1985, Redwood Symphony’s innovative programs have featured major modern works by...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
funcheap.com

One-Night-Only Summer Solstice Performance at Fort Mason (SF)

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) presents Sara Shelton Mann’s 7 Excavations / at the edge of the shore and the edge of the world, an open residency and a new dance performance commissioned for the FMCAC campus for FORT MASON ART’s Summer 2022 program. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the residency culminates in a one-night-only Summer Solstice performance featuring a score of solos, duets, and large ensemble performances created onsite at Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture; including an original score by sound designer Miles Lassi in collaboration with violinist Ira Echo; and film work by Tori Lawrence. The artists perform with the setting sun, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the landscape of San Francisco’s northern waterfront as their backdrop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Jazz Jam” Free Jazz in the Garden with Curious Planet (Hayes Valley)

Last Saturday of the Month – Singer & Instrumentalist Signup. With Curious Planet, presented by HVAW. at Hayes Valley Art Works (HVAW), Octavia and Page Street in the garden. This jazz jam session is open to all singers and instrumentalists! We encourage donations to the band; no one turned away. Please tell your singer/musician friends!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Maya Mam Festival 2022 (Oakland)

Join us for a day-long celebration of Oakland’s Mayan & Mam communities and their vibrant culture. * Enjoy live music on the marimba, Guatemala’s national instrument and a symbol of pride and resistance there. * Marvel at traditional dance performances by the Maya Mam Cultural Exchange. * Savor...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Art Battle San Francisco

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Cockette Cabaret Live Performance at SF Main Library

Listen to original songs and music of the Cockettes shows in a musical experience to remember with Cockette musical director and creator, Scrumbly Koldewyn and special guests: Kitten on the Keys, Noah Hayden, Birdie-Bob Watt, Andy Arcade and Steven Satyricon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This program is one of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Two Bay Area Cities Celebrating Pride for the First Time in 2022

Two Bay Area cities are hosting their very first official Pride events. In 2022, the North Bay town of Windsor hosts its first-ever Windsor Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 2 to 9 pm. Held on the Town Green, join us for a day of live music, from Wonderbread Five and more, food, games and colorful surprises. This family-friendly event celebrating love in Windsor among all people, including the LGBTQIA community, will be free and open to all.
WINDSOR, CA
funcheap.com

New Japantown Creative Hub “KOHO” Launch Party (SF)

We will be taking over the East Mall and activating the space with art, vendors, performances & more. RSVP Today Thursday, June 23. 5-10pm An intimate community experience calling all Nikkei creatives throughout the Bay Area to participate. Learn more about KOHO, support thriving small businesses, art activities for the public, and share ideas on what you’d like to see KOHO do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Glen Park Cleanup

Help the Glen Park Neighbors and Merchants Association clean up in Glen Park. Meet at Critter Fritters Pet Foods (670 Chenery St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Taste of Mountain View ($35 Food Only Tickets)

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Annual Taste of Mountain View Events. The event was so successful in the late Fall of 2021, that we have decided to add a second Taste Event this Summer. Join us on Wednesday, June 22nd, and Wednesday, November 9th,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
funcheap.com

$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7)

$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7) We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling $22 tickets. Join the San Francisco Symphony for a summer of music at Davies Symphony Hall. Explore the full lineup below and take advantage of an exclusive offer for Funcheap readers: for one week only, use promo code FUNCHEAP22 before selecting your seats for $22 orchestra and upper orchestra tickets.*
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Mission Merchants Cleanup

Help the Mission Merchants Association clean up along the Mission Street Corridor. Meet at Arcana (2512 Mission St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/462226/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Pride in Our Work

Pride is more than a party; it’s the culmination of working people contributing their perspectives to the bigger picture. Tonight, celebrate LGBTQ+ community members who are creating an inclusive future where everyone can be themselves in all parts of their work. Learn how they involve their identities in what they do, and then share your own experiences.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Nob Hill Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/409574/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

