Georgia State

Georgia gubernatorial candidates spar over new teacher pay increases

By T.A. DeFeo
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) — Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, wants to increase the pay for teachers in Georgia. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign called the plan a "Hail Mary proposal" and said it would only "make inflation worse" and hurt Georgia families. Her plan calls...

The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters reject politicizing local school boards

Voters in Cherokee and Coweta counties rejected three school board candidates backed by a right-wing federal PAC Tuesday, following similar losses in last month’s primary. It’s uncommon for political action committees to weigh in on local races, so voters were surprised to open up their mailboxes and find flyers from the 1776 Project PAC endorsing a slate of candidates ahead of the primary.
