Learning that his department has a much bigger task than anticipated with The World Games, Sheriff Mark Pettway today sought $1.2 million from the Jefferson County Commission. “We’ve had some other departments to pull out, which increased our involvement within The World Games,” Pettway said. “We are here. We’re local. We want to make sure that when everybody comes here, that everybody is safe.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO