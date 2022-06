EL PASO, Texas - The jury has been sequestrated in the trail of Ricardo Marquez, the man accused of killing Erika Gaytan. Deliberation will resume tomorrow. Sequestration of the jury is the isolation of jurors in order to keep them from being "tainted" by possible outside information and/or influence. The biggest concern is jurors being influenced by the media, and sequestering them is a common practice to prevent that.

EL PASO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO