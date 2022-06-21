Main Street Ribbon Cutting

Crews completed all the sanitary sewer main installation at the beginning of the week. they then switched to installing water main; starting from Fulton Street and work south through Union and making it just over halfway to Highland Drive. Water main will continue being installed next week and looks like we are on track to complete that item There will be some water service shutoffs starting Monday (6/20) as the crew completes tying the new water main to the existing water on Union Street. Property owners effected by this shutoff should have received notice.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO