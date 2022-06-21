ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Area Students Win $9K in Juneteenth Scholarships

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 2 days ago

Six talented students in the Birmingham metro area are winners of the Juneteenth essay contest sponsored by Summit Media and Alabama Power, taking home book scholarships and/or financial awards to be used at the college of their choice. Justin Ragland, Promotions, Marketing and Event director of Summit Media, said...

www.birminghamtimes.com

birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham City Schools Gives Its ‘Best Shot’ And Wins National Award

Birmingham City Schools has won a Golden Achievement Award from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) for its "Our Best Shot" COVID-19 virus and vaccine public awareness campaign,. The award is given annually to schools throughout the country and recognizes exemplary work in all aspects of school...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Omega Fine Arts Academy opens in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is partnering with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts to bring a golf and STEM academy to the area. The Omega Academy is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D. Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O'Neal. The goal is to provide underserved communities with education and sports initiatives.
TALLADEGA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **ANNIE DUKES with POSEIDON + IAN AND THE COSMIC DADDIES at the Nick. **LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth's Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Splash Pads and Pools

Welcome to the 2022 Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Splash Pads and Pools! We've got all of the places to keep you cool this summer compiled in one easy to use guide, complete with descriptions and addresses written by our local team of moms!. SPLASH PADS. Alabama Splash Adventure –...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 4th of July Happenings in Birmingham

It's almost time to celebrate the 4th of July and Birmingham has lots of options for Fireworks and fun! From Baseball to a trip to the past at American Village here's your rundown on fun for the 4th !. 4th of July Celebrations In Birmingham. I Love America...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

"Focus on self. Don't ever put no one before you, especially when you're investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else's bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I've only been doing it for under a year. I'm a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Following criticism, coalition behind World Games homelessness project will host ‘public discussion’ June 23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A coalition of organizations behind a project to temporarily house individuals facing homelessness displaced by the World Games in "microshelters" will hold a media briefing and public discussion on June 23 at 8 a.m. In a statement posted to Medium Wednesday evening, organizers of the "Compassion Project" invited "individuals with concerns, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today's guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there's one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Photo Essay: How June Became Birmingham’s Most Festive Month of Year, So Far

From Vulcan's 118th birthday atop Red Mountain to the Juneteenth celebration at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in downtown, June has been a month of festivities throughout the metro area. Whether it was the African Heritage Festival at the Birmingham Museum of Art or Central Alabama Pride's Mardi Gras-style parade in Lakeview area residents had a wide selection of food, vendors, live performers, artists and activities to enjoy in the month. Here's how our photographers captured some of the fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It's not known as the "Heart of Dixie" for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Designer Tolu Ojesina’s Gift of Authentic African Fashion Accessories

Tolu Ojesina's head wraps and bonnets offer a clear description of who she is and what matches her moods. "Some patterns are bold and vivid. Others are subdued. All are beautiful," said Ojesina, founder and creative director of Moadacrafts, a collection of African-print head wraps and bonnets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

