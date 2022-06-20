Course Registration

Waukee Innovation & Learning Center Named STEM BEST Program. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 12 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program partners for the 2022-2023 academic year. The program encourages collaboration between schools and businesses to develop outstanding STEM coursework curriculum that prepares students for STEM careers and emphasizes the necessary skills required in today’s workforce. The Waukee Innovation & Learning Center is one of 12 program partners for the upcoming year. With the addition of 12 projects, 147 new or expanded partnerships have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014. The STEM Best Program supports school-business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work together on curriculum and projects that provide students with firsthand experience in an industry or business environment. It also allows businesses to introduce students to the available career opportunities.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO