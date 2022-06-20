ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Course Registration

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaukee High School is proud of the comprehensive programming available to our students. We utilize a 4 X 4 block schedule, a structure that provides students the opportunity to expand their horizons by enrolling in additional courses. Helpful...

Waukee CSD Pays Out Incentive for Staff Wellness

In an effort to encourage and support the improved health and well-being of our valued employees, Waukee Community School District offers a free district-wide Wellness Program in partnership with beBetter Health, Inc. All benefits-eligible employees have the opportunity to earn points through a variety of wellness activities throughout the year....
WAUKEE, IA
Waukee Innovation & Learning Center Named STEM BEST Program

Waukee Innovation & Learning Center Named STEM BEST Program. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 12 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program partners for the 2022-2023 academic year. The program encourages collaboration between schools and businesses to develop outstanding STEM coursework curriculum that prepares students for STEM careers and emphasizes the necessary skills required in today’s workforce. The Waukee Innovation & Learning Center is one of 12 program partners for the upcoming year. With the addition of 12 projects, 147 new or expanded partnerships have been created since STEM BEST launched in 2014. The STEM Best Program supports school-business partnerships that allow teachers and industry professionals to work together on curriculum and projects that provide students with firsthand experience in an industry or business environment. It also allows businesses to introduce students to the available career opportunities.
WAUKEE, IA
Join us for the Support Staff Career Fair!

Are you interested in more than one position? A part-time or full-time role? Do you have a specific building in mind?. When you complete an application ahead of time, you will have the opportunity to identify the type of role you’re interested in and your building preference. 2022-2023 Anticipated...
WAUKEE, IA

