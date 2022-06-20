The Dallas Foundation and its Racial Equity Fund Grants

DALLAS — Carlos Aguilar has stepped down as CEO of Texas Central after almost six years of leading the charge for a bullet train between Dallas and Houston. Aguilar announced his departure on LinkedIn. He had been leading the company's effort to build a high-speed rail line backed by Japanese technology since December 2016. His decision to resign comes ahead of a pending ruling by the Texas Supreme Court in a case that could have decided the project's fate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO