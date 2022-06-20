The Dallas Foundation and its Racial Equity Fund Grants

DALLAS — Dallas ISD teachers are about to see higher pay after the district's Board of Trustees approved on Thursday night a new budget for the next school year that includes higher salaries. Following the new budget's approval, the average teacher compensation at DISD will be nine to 10...
DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
DALLAS — Groups across the nation are staging protests and others are holding support rallies after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “My immediate response was 'wow,'” said Edna Pemberton of Dallas. Friday’s controversial ruling on abortions has a deep impact for some North...
DALLAS — Organizers of a summer meal program want to make sure students across North Texas have access to healthy and nutritious food while they’re out of school. It’s summer break. Many children are out of school and active. Some community members know food can be the fuel children need to help keep them motivated and moving each day.
DALLAS — The Dallas skyline could be getting a bit bigger soon as the City Council will consider approving steps toward the construction of two new skyscrapers, one of which would become the tallest building in Dallas. The council at its meeting Wednesday will consider approving economic development zones...
DALLAS — Carlos Aguilar has stepped down as CEO of Texas Central after almost six years of leading the charge for a bullet train between Dallas and Houston. Aguilar announced his departure on LinkedIn. He had been leading the company's effort to build a high-speed rail line backed by Japanese technology since December 2016. His decision to resign comes ahead of a pending ruling by the Texas Supreme Court in a case that could have decided the project's fate.
On Thursday, WFAA toured gates C35-C39, which travelers described as “modern and eclectic,” noting the many large digital screens displaying flight information. The new gates were constructed off-site and then transported overnight to be put into place, where interior work was done. They include smart restrooms, modern artwork and comfy chairs.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Religious leaders across North Texas are reacting to Friday's decision on Roe v. Wade. "I am the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth," said Michael Olson. In his statement about the high court's decision, Olson first addressed all priests, deacons, seminarians and other...
TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Abortions in Texas have ceased following a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the constitutional protection for an abortion and ensuing legal uncertainty, Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood Texas said. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled to...
FORT WORTH, Texas — Summer travel has taken off, but the airline industry is struggling to keep up. A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. is contributing to flight delays, cancellations, and travel headaches. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 Southwest Airlines pilots stood in a picket line at Dallas...
DENTON, Texas — For anti-abortion organizations like Loreto House in Denton, Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade will have an immediate impact. “There will be a tidal wave of women seeking help and we are here to step up as an organization in Texas,” Loreto House executive director Randy Bollig said. “It's a momentous time. We will see many more lives saved because more babies will be born.”
DALLAS — Hearing John Spor explain how he escaped the war-torn city of Mariupol is like hearing a pitch for a fictional Hollywood film. But, according to the nuclear scientist from Rowlett, Texas, who built a career in the Dallas-Fort Worth area designing advanced technology for laser-guided weapons systems used by the U.S. military, there's nothing Hollywood about it.
DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of impersonating a public servant, a third-degree felony. The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs while in the throes of a tight primary runoff in February.
DALLAS — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Dallas County district attorney has released a statement saying he won't prosecute women who are seeking abortions. The Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling on Friday, paving the way for states to make their own decisions...
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — As attorney's push for a new judge, the murder trial for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is delayed again. The trial was set to start this week after a ruling from District Judge David Hagerman in May. Dean's attorneys requested a change...
DALLAS — Northbound lanes of U.S. 75 were shut down in North Dallas on Friday morning as police investigated an incident on the highway. Authorities did not say what had happened. But all northbound lanes were shut down at Royal Lane, just south of the High Five interchange at LBJ Freeway.
