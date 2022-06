(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Mattie Crews Belt, 99, of Martinsville, died Thursday, June 16. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO