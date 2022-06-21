ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Officers Chase Motorcycle on LA Freeways, Streets and Off-Road Paths

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers pursued a motorcycle rider Monday on freeways, streets and even off-road areas in a park north of downtown Los Angeles. The pursuit was in the Santa Fe Springs area...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Jada Taylor Gipson Killed in Crash on Wrightcrest Drive [Los Angeles, CA]

Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Police chase: Motorcyclist leading CHP on pursuit across LA County

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist wanted for speeding is leading authorities on a pursuit in the Echo Park area. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The California Highway Patrol began pursuing the vehicle in Los Alamitos on Monday morning. The pursuit continued as the suspect led officers southbound into Orange County and back into Los Angeles County from Carson to South Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

LAFD Battle Ripping Greater Alarm Structure Fire | Los Angeles

06.21.2022 | 2:29 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a commercial structure fire. First arriving units located a one story 100′ x 100′ commercial building with fire showing from the roof. One commercial building was threatened to the west. Firefighters made an aggressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Road#California Highway Patrol#Downtown La#Motorcycle#La Freeways
Nationwide Report

23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)

23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Luvia Lopez, from Inglewood, as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Saturday in Westchester. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area at 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd at 6:28 a.m. on reports of a four-vehicle pile-up [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

One killed after motorcyclist collides with pedestrian on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

Multiple lanes of the eastbound I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica were closed Tuesday morning following a fatal collision. The incident was first reported just after 3:30 a.m. near the Cloverfield Boulevard on-ramp of the 10 FWY, where a motorcyclist was said to have collided with a pedestrian who was on the road. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Investigators have since revealed that the deceased person was the pedestrian, who was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway on foot. They also believe that other drivers hit the pedestrian's body, but remained at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with major injuries, though their status was not immediately known.Santa Monica Police Department officers were also expected to assist with the investigation.Motorists were asked to avoid the area after CHP officers issued a Sigalert for all lanes of the freeway for at least an hour. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy