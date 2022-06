(The Center Square) – There is a new leader in Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor, but the latest poll shows Gov. Tony Evers beating them all. The latest Marquette Law School Poll puts Tim Michels slightly ahead of former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. He has 27% of the vote in the new poll, she has 26%. Candidate Kevin Nicholson is in a distant third with 10% of the vote, and Tim Ramthun is polling at just 3%.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO