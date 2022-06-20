Broncos Should Trade for Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Before Camp, Analyst Says

After a five year college career, including his final season in Chapel Hill, forward Brady Manek went undrafted in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft in New York. However, Manek is going to get his chance to impress at least one NBA team this Summer. On Friday, Manek signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to join their Summer League roster for July. Manek will play on the Hornets Summer League team where he can showcase his skills and hopefully turn that deal into a contract. Oftentimes, players are picked up by that team or another team after being scouted. North Carolina 🤝 @BradyManek...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO