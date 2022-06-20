ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Should Trade for Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Before Camp, Analyst Says

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrap-Throwing Szn is a tradition unlike any other when the NFL calendar deadens to a halt in mid-June, with teams enjoying a six-week respite prior to training...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brady Manek to join Hornets for Summer League

After a five year college career, including his final season in Chapel Hill, forward Brady Manek went undrafted in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft in New York. However, Manek is going to get his chance to impress at least one NBA team this Summer. On Friday, Manek signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to join their Summer League roster for July. Manek will play on the Hornets Summer League team where he can showcase his skills and hopefully turn that deal into a contract. Oftentimes, players are picked up by that team or another team after being scouted. North Carolina 🤝 @BradyManek...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy