Many people say they are being forced to delay important life milestones, such as buying a home, getting married, having a child, or retiring, as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies.Nearly two-thirds (64%) of people who took part in a survey for Legal & General said the current state of their finances is making them concerned about the future.More than half (56%) of people surveyed feel they have already done everything they can to save money and three in 10 (30%) said they no longer have a savings buffer to cover unexpected costs.Turning off the heating, trying to reduce spending on groceries...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO