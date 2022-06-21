The Unexpected Taco Bell Order That Customers Swear By–And It’s The Cheapest!

There’s so much to love about Taco Bell : the versatility, the surprisingly healthy options, and, of course, the delicious tacos. But there’s way more to the menu than this classic item—in fact, some customers say tacos aren’t even the best thing you can order from the restaurant! According to an article Anneta Konstantinides wrote for Insider, there’s one tasty, affordable section of the menu you shouldn’t miss out on: the burritos!

“While ‘taco’ may be in the chain’s name, I’ve found that some of the best items on the menu are actually burritos,” Konstantinides wrote. Luckily for money-conscious customers, burritos are also some of the cheapest options on the menu, which means that you don’t have to dish out the big bucks to enjoy a great meal. It’s a win-win!

Konstantinides, who is a self-proclaimed “huge Taco Bell fan,” recently took the time to rank every burrito on the menu as part of her mission to try every single option Taco Bell has to offer. Her number one recommendation? The new Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Yum!

Try The Fiesta Veggie Burrito

For just $2, this burrito is loaded with ingredients: seasoned rice, black beans, red strips, creamy chipotle sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole. Our mouths are watering! We know what some of you are thinking, though: where's the meat?! Indeed, this burrito is vegetarian, but Konstantinides says it's worth a taste even if you're a fan of Taco Bell's beefier items. According to her, it's packed with flavor.

"There was an explosion of flavor when I first bit into the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. I thought the black beans tasted delicious, and they paired really well with the seasoned rice," she wrote. "But the guacamole was definitely the star of the show. It tasted super fresh, and was perfectly distributed throughout my burrito."

While this delicious menu item is a good recommendation for anyone, it's an especially great option for vegetarians who are sick of boring fast food meals. "I think vegetarians often get stuck with some pretty uninspired dishes from fast-food chains, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is packed with tons of flavor," Konstantinides praises.

Other recommendations include the Burrito Supreme, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, and the Grilled Cheese Burrito (which, unfortunately isn't currently on the menu). However, Konstantinides found options like the Beefy Melt Burrito and Bean Burrito disappointing.

At the end of the day, the Fiesta Veggie Burrito takes the cake! I never thought my favorite Taco Bell burrito would be vegetarian, but the Fiesta Veggie Burrito is easily one of the best items on the entire menu—not just the burrito section," she concludes. We're definitely going to give it a try next time we pull up to the drive-through!