ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian’s Outfit Reveals ‘The Kardashians’ Season Finale Faked the Family Meeting

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVSBG_0gGwdkRS00

Fake reality? Fans of The Kardashians are noticing some big discrepancies during the season 1 finale family meeting — leading them to believe the whole thing may have been staged!

Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Read article

“The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, [but] Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam,” a Redditor noticed about the Thursday, June 16, episode. “So the meeting was staged.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7fRM_0gGwdkRS00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The scene, in which Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble gather together for a family discussion, is meant to take place one day after the KKW Beauty founder, 41, discovered documents that revealed Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson may be the father of Maralee Nichols' son.

However, things may not be what they seem. Kourtney, 43, can be seen wearing the same black jumpsuit suit as when she was photographed out in Malibu with husband Travis Barker and their children over a month later in January 2022. While that could mean the Poosh founder simply repeated an outfit, her matching silver nail polish has internet sleuths thinking otherwise.

Hulu

“Her nails are chrome in the episode,” one user pointed out. “In these pap shots, they are as well, chrome ... I’m a nail technician, and lemme tell you, chrome chips soo quickly.”

Fans also noticed that the Skims CEO mentioned the family Christmas card during the scene in question, wondering if her motive was to make it seem like it shot around the time the lawsuit became public.

“Then Kim mentioned the [holiday] photoshoot to convince us it was December ... 💀,” another commenter quipped.

The Good American founder, 37, recently took to social media to praise her family for the support they displayed at the time.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is," Khloé wrote via Twitter in regards to the finale. "We'll always stick together and love one another deeply."

Some viewers, meanwhile, were less impressed, claiming that there was a lack of energy that felt inauthentic to the show.

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all,” a fan commented after the episode had aired. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”

Khloe Kardashian's Candid Quotes About Finding Love After Tristan Scandal

Read article

The Khloé & Lamar alum, for her part, spent most of the final season 1 installment hiding from the cameras to process the betrayal but made a brief appearance to explain that she was embarrassed to be dealing with things so publicly.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé explained in a confessional during the episode. “A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating.”

31-year-old Thompson’s lawsuit first came to light in December 2021 and Us Weekly confirmed later that month that Nichols, 31, had given birth. The athlete later confirmed his paternity via social media in January, issuing a public apology to Khloé, who he was still dating when his son was conceived. (Khloé and the athlete also share daughter True, 4.)

Tristan Thompson's Messy Paternity Suit Timeline: Everything We Know

Read article

Prior to The Kardashians premiere in April, the Revenge Body author told Variety that Thompson’s transgressions wouldn’t be a “long drawn out situation” on the series but also wouldn’t be avoided. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did,” she said in March. “But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding: Photo Album

Officially official! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, in a lavish wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. “Happily ever after 🤍,” Atiana De La Hoya, Barker’s stepdaughter, captioned a Sunday, May 22, Instagram Story snap of the happy couple dressed in their marital ensembles. Us Weekly confirmed […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Fam#Aff Usa Shutterstock#Poosh
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is ‘So Different’ Around Pete Davidson, Scott Disick Says

While gushing over Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw a little shade at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s former partners. Khloé, 37, turned to Scott, 39, for a laugh during the Thursday, June 16, episode of The Kardashians, but they ended up chatting about how Tristan Thompson’s paternity […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

The Kardashians: Here’s How Kendall Jenner Reacted to Losing Vogue Cover Over Sister Kim

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian's Vogue Spread. Battle of the cover girls. In the May 26 episode of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was given the honor of being on the March 2022 cover of Vogue—which technically meant replacing her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner. As Kris Jenner explained, Vogue called her to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue first.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Birthday With His "Biggest Blessings" Happy birthday to the Lord. After skipping ex Kourtney Kardashian's wedding celebrations with Travis Barker, Scott Disick is ready to have a party of his own for his 39th birthday on May 26. And the Kardashian-Jenner family wants him to know they're thinking of him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy