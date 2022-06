The Trail Blazers spent the days leading up to the 2022 trade deadline surgically removing Neil Olshey’s fingerprints from the roster. With Damian Lillard on the mend and Portland mired in the bottom of the West, new GM Joe Cronin picked off most of the high-priced supporting cast Olshey had acquired with Corleone-level ruthlessness—first sending Robert Covington and Norm Powell to the Clippers, and later dealing CJ McCollum to the Pelicans. The returns were modest, at best—a couple of young players and a couple of picks. But it did provide Cronin with something close to a blank canvas to plot out the remaining years of Lillard’s prime.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO