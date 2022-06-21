ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Border Patrol agents find meth worth $60K hidden inside child booster seats

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Advertisement - Border Patrol agents in California discovered $60,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside child booster seats last week. Agents assigned to the Newton Ajrak Border Patrol Station organized a vehicle stop on Interstate 15 north of the station checkpoint last...

