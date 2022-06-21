ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard signs Camp Ilchester purchase agreement￼￼￼

By The Business Monthly
Business Monthly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County has completed the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester. In May, the Howard County Council approved the County Executive Calvin Ball’s proposal to include $6 million in the budget to acquire the 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County intends to preserve Camp...

bizmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

County Executive Pittman Announces $2.1 Million in Community Grants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced $2.12 million in funding for 74 community-based organizations through the County’s Community Support Grant (CSG) awards program managed by Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS). Since County Executive Pittman reintroduced the program as part of the County’s FY21 budget, 154 awards totaling $4.5 million have been made to 92 unique nonprofits providing vital services to the residents of Anne Arundel County.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkridge, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
macaronikid.com

🎆 Your 4th of July Guide For Anne Arundel County

We've got your comprehensive guide of festivities in Anne Arundel County to help you celebrate the holiday all weekend long. Fireworks at Fort George Meade (Note: due to COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to those with access to the base and anybody with an ID from the U.S. Department of Defense)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

STEM program working to transform Baltimore’s dirt bike culture

Brittany Young is a Baltimore native, community advocate, co-chair of Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott’s transition committee and founder of B-360, a STEM program working to transform dirt bike culture and build bridges in communities. Young has a diverse background in STEM and education that includes developing medical devices,...
BALTIMORE, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Land#County Executive#High School#Nature Center#The Howard County Council#Program Open Space
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Still Pond Runs Deep

This is my second visit to the rural crossroads community of Still Pond. Once again, I drove through its charming main street lined with houses dating from the early 19th century to the 1930’s in architectural styles ranging from Colonial Revival, Craftsman and Victorian, as well as vernacular forms such as American National Folk. My first visit inspired further research and I learned that not only is Still Pond an excellent example of the historical development of Kent County’s rural communities of the Upper Eastern Shore, but this small community was also the first in Maryland to give women the right to vote! Two main roads define the Historic District, Still Pond Rd and Old Still Pond Rd. Today’s feature is located on Still Pond Rd, whose streetscape is a row of houses on either side that back up to farmland.
STILL POND, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outdoor summer concert series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hotel at Arundel Preserve will host its free outdoor concert series bringing entertainment to community residents all summer long. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hotel at Arundel Preserve Matthew Jones shares more about the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival Returns to Montgomery County Saturday, July 9

Grow & Fortify’s Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival returns to the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 9. Attendees may browse artisans, dine with food trucks and sample an excellent selection of Maryland craft beer, wine, spirits, cider and mead. This event is a consumer experience presenting the three pillars of the state’s craft alcohol industry in one venue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Hospice of the Chesapeake acquires Calvert Hospice￼￼

Hospice of the Chesapeake has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. The two organizations are now under the Hospice of the Chesapeake umbrella, which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute and Hospice of Charles County. The finalization of this acquisition...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy