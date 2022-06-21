The Nevada Independent” Incumbent advantage runs strong in Southern Nevada local government contests

Last weekend, National Border Patrol Council President, Brandon Judd spoke at a conference in Las Vegas put together by the hate-group Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Unfortunately, this is only the latest example of Judd’s concerning behavior. Over the last year Judd has repeatedly promoted the racist (and false) “replacement” and “invasion” conspiracy theories, which were cited as the inspiration for multiple white nationalist terrorists, including those in Buffalo and El Paso. Judd has also participated in political ads this cycle that normalize political violence. Developments that are concerning in their own right, but Judd’s actions take on additional significance because of who he represents and his increasing prominence in the Republican party.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO