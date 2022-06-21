ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

The Nevada Independent” Incumbent advantage runs strong in Southern Nevada local government contests

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandidates who already hold elected office dominated in many of Southern Nevada’s major local government races, winning re-election outright in certain Las Vegas and North Las Vegas council...

mesquitelocalnews.com

ReelPatriot
2d ago

No state has suffered more under democrat control than Nevada …massive illegal immigration, high crime ,2nd highest gas prices in the nation, soaring rents, 49 th in public education , soaring crime ..Why any Nevadan would vote for more if that tells you what propaganda this is

Reply
2
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Supreme Court Justices Recognize Southern Nevada Senior Law Program

LAS VEGAS, NV – Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, which provides no-cost, quality legal services to vulnerable seniors aged 60 years and older in Southern Nevada, has been recognized by the Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of Nevada on its tenth anniversary as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and extend their support for SNSLP in recruiting pro bono commitments and in achieving financial support in lieu of pro bono services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lincoln Report

3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Report: Nevada GOP chairman served FBI search warrant over ‘alternate elector’ actions

8 News Now reported that agents seized McDonald’s cell phone as part of the investigation and issued a second search warrant involving the state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, but could not find him as of Wednesday evening.  The post Report: Nevada GOP chairman served FBI search warrant over ‘alternate elector’ actions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Who switched parties in Utah ahead of the June primary election?

SALT LAKE CITY — Information provided by the Utah lieutenant governor’s office shows the impact of a new rule aimed at curbing “party switching” in Utah. The new rule, H.B. 197 became law after the 2021 Utah Legislative Session. It dictated when people could switch political party affiliations in Utah ahead of primary elections.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lawmakers open new Utah state prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a brand new prison on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The new Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF) will be located five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport and is replacing the current […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: Democrats don’t own Nevada Hispanic voters

Nevada is Nevada and Texas is Texas. Always was; always will be. But in 2022 may I suggest a tiny link between the two states: The awakening of Hispanic voters. Consider Mayra Flores, who won a special election in the 34th Congressional District in Texas. In a traditionally Democratic stronghold, did she run on gender identity? Did she hit the stump telling people about the importance of critical race theory and open borders?
NEVADA STATE
ksl.com

Who's ahead in Utah's 1st and 3rd congressional district GOP races? New poll has answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Incumbent Republicans involved in primary elections have large leads in two Utah congressional districts, a new poll shows. In the 1st Congressional District, freshman Rep. Blake Moore would capture 52% of the vote if the election were held today, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey. Challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon received 6% and 5%, respectively.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

The richest person in Nevada is a woman

Have you ever wondered who is the wealthiest person in Nevada? Do you also live in the state of Nevada and are curious to know who is the richest person and how they made their money? Then you are in the right place because you'll find out all of this from this article.
NEVADA STATE
americasvoice.org

Border Patrol Union President Attends Hate-Group Conference and Embraces the Same Racist Fictions as Several Domestic Terrorists

Last weekend, National Border Patrol Council President, Brandon Judd spoke at a conference in Las Vegas put together by the hate-group Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Unfortunately, this is only the latest example of Judd’s concerning behavior. Over the last year Judd has repeatedly promoted the racist (and false) “replacement” and “invasion” conspiracy theories, which were cited as the inspiration for multiple white nationalist terrorists, including those in Buffalo and El Paso. Judd has also participated in political ads this cycle that normalize political violence. Developments that are concerning in their own right, but Judd’s actions take on additional significance because of who he represents and his increasing prominence in the Republican party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nye County in need of foster parents

Families interested in helping foster children can learn how Saturday, June 25 at a community forum in Pahrump. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a question-and-answer session featuring foster parents and state officials. “Pahrump illustrates the dire need for more rural Nevada foster families,”...
PAHRUMP, NV

