Avs Fans Witness First Stanley Cup Final Disappointment

DENVER (CBS4) – Fans packed into the lower sections of Ball Arena at $20 a seat Monday night for an indoor watch party as the Avalanche played on the road. It was fun, until it wasn’t.

The Avs 6-2 loss in Game 3 took a lot of wind out of the sails of the fans.

“We’re season ticket holders. We come to them all,” said Mary Kouba.

“This is a great experience,” said Mary Beth Austin.

She joined other family as they bought tickets just moments before they sold out. Six of the eight play hockey and love the game.

“I have practice tonight,” her nephew, 10-year-old Cameron Powell fessed up. We expect his coach will be OK with it.

In Tampa, Anthony Himes got tickets for the game. An Aurora native, he moved to Tampa in 2017 and still roots for his home team. Tickets in Tampa cost less than in Denver he noted after paying $800 a seat to attend with his fiancé.

“Maybe the fact that they’ve been in it three years in a row now, is people are becoming a little more used to it.” He wore his Avs hat and cheered when others were silent – even his fiancé.

“Kate’s actually going to root for the Lightning.” He wasn’t concerned being in an unfriendly building. “It’s hockey. I’m not afraid of anybody there.”

Thousands more attended the watch party outdoors at Auraria again. As the game turned, they still hung in there. One woman had things all worked out. She didn’t have to drive after coming with others and tried to enjoy the game even with the Avs falling behind.

“In fact I didn’t have anything but cash so they had to buy my beer too.”

Tickets for Wednesday night’s watch party at Ball Arena are already sold out. There are re-sale tickets available for Friday’s Game 5 at Ball Arena, but the lowest prices in the nosebleeds at the end of the ice were more than $1,000 Monday night.