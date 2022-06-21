ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avs Fans Witness First Stanley Cup Final Disappointment

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Fans packed into the lower sections of Ball Arena at $20 a seat Monday night for an indoor watch party as the Avalanche played on the road. It was fun, until it wasn’t.
The Avs 6-2 loss in Game 3 took a lot of wind out of the sails of the fans.

“We’re season ticket holders. We come to them all,” said Mary Kouba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shFbh_0gGuycLL00

(credit: CBS)

“This is a great experience,” said Mary Beth Austin.

She joined other family as they bought tickets just moments before they sold out. Six of the eight play hockey and love the game.

“I have practice tonight,” her nephew, 10-year-old Cameron Powell fessed up. We expect his coach will be OK with it.

In Tampa, Anthony Himes got tickets for the game. An Aurora native, he moved to Tampa in 2017 and still roots for his home team. Tickets in Tampa cost less than in Denver he noted after paying $800 a seat to attend with his fiancé.

“Maybe the fact that they’ve been in it three years in a row now, is people are becoming a little more used to it.” He wore his Avs hat and cheered when others were silent – even his fiancé.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eD55_0gGuycLL00

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 20: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game Three of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 20, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

“Kate’s actually going to root for the Lightning.” He wasn’t concerned being in an unfriendly building. “It’s hockey. I’m not afraid of anybody there.”

Thousands more attended the watch party outdoors at Auraria again. As the game turned, they still hung in there. One woman had things all worked out. She didn’t have to drive after coming with others and tried to enjoy the game even with the Avs falling behind.

“In fact I didn’t have anything but cash so they had to buy my beer too.”

Tickets for Wednesday night’s watch party at Ball Arena are already sold out. There are re-sale tickets available for Friday’s Game 5 at Ball Arena, but the lowest prices in the nosebleeds at the end of the ice were more than $1,000 Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 3 Loss in the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is a series again. The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday’s contest with a 2-0 series lead after crushing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Tampa exacted some vengeance on the Avs in Game 3, rolling to a 6-2 victory in their first home game of the series.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

SEATTLE'S NEW AHL AFFILIATE HIRES STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AS HEAD COACH

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle's new AHL affiliate, announced on Tuesday that they've hired 2009 Stanley Cup champion head coach Dan Bylsma as their first bench boss in franchise history. "We're excited to name Dan Bylsma the first head coach in Coachella Valley Firebirds history," said Seattle Kraken general manager...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#Nhl Stanley Cup#Ball Arena#The Colorado Avalanche#Amalie Arena
ClutchPoints

Avalanche get massive Nazem Kadri update hours before Lightning Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to bounce back after a disappointing Game 3 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the chance to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, head coach Jared Bednar provided an optimistic update on Nazem Kadri’s injury ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday night. Via Peter Baugh, Bednar […] The post Avalanche get massive Nazem Kadri update hours before Lightning Game 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Analysis: Stanley Cup Final hinges on goaltending contrast

Backup goaltender Brian Elliott didn’t flinch while sitting on the bench, perhaps because he knew what was going through coach Jon Cooper’s head. As the Tampa Bay Lightning were getting drubbed 7-0 by the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, there was never any serious consideration about pulling reigning playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy.
DENVER, CO
Deadline

Stanley Cup Game 4 Viewership Skates Up As Colorado Avalanche On Verge Of First NHL Title In 20 Years

Click here to read the full article. Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final proved a win for the Colorado Avalanche and ABC on Wednesday night. A goal by Avalanche center Nazem Kadri in OT of the matchup with reigning champs the Tampa Bay Lightning put Colorado one victory away from claiming its first Stanley Cup since 2001. All that drama on the ice in Tampa’s Amalie Arena last night also saw the Disney-owned network win the night in primetime among adults 18-49 and overall audience in early numbers. The Avalanche’s 3-2 victory 0.9 rating in the key demo and 3.6...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy