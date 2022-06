For many people, the summer season wouldn’t be what it is without a fair. Whether you go for the fun of walking around and seeing everything, food, animals/livestock, shopping, entertainment, or rides a Michigan fairground will have something to offer everyone in the family. Having had the opportunity to attend fairs in upstate Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, there is nothing like a Michigan fair. The following are upcoming summer 2022 fairs in the Southwest Michigan region.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO