South Bend, IN

The South Bend Citizens’ Police Academy is returning this fall

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Bend Citizens’ Police Academy is returning this fall. The experience will give citizens a first-hand look at...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

 

abc57.com

South Bend sentenced to 12 years for robbery, brandishing firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A South Bend man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Arsenio Harrison, 30, was sentenced to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend

Michigan Rep. Carra introduces ‘Protection at Conception Act’. It's been inspired by similar legislation from Oklahoma and would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. UPDATE: Penn HS teacher crosses Mississippi River in ‘Race Across America’. Updated: 3 hours ago. We checked in with Les Crooks...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend injures one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Lincoln Way West, with one person shot and taken to the hospital, as confirmed by the South Bend Police Department. Details on the victim and their current condition is unknown. No suspects have been...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 144 months in prison for violent crimes

A South Bend man received a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm. According to court documents, it was back in June of 2021 when Arsenio Harrison, 30, robbed a cell phone store in South Bend and attempted to rob a convenience store in Mishawaka.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting

Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 21, in the 3100 block of Old Colony Road, in the Forest Park area, where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by a man suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Fatal Shooting Tuesday Night In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Tuesday Night when police were called to the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park area where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by an adult male suspect suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted to make life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful as the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses from the home including three adults and a young child were questioned by Warsaw Police following the incident. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside. Officers arrived to...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl. Vyktoriah was last seen in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street. Police say she is non-verbal and has Autism, but will respond to her name or “Vic.”. She has brown hair, blue eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One man dead following breaking and entering in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. -- One man was killed in a shooting that happened during a break-in on Tuesday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Police responded to a report of an alleged breaking and entering call around 9:40 p.m. on Old Colony Road at Forest Park mobile homes. Responding officers arrived...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

House in Mishawaka burns down early Thursday morning

MISHAWKA, Ind. -- The Mishawka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Lincoln Way West. The fire has been put out, and there is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Damage to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City woman killed in fatal crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman from Michigan City died after colliding head on with a dump truck on Wednesday morning. Authorities say 32-year-old Ricquelle Wren’s vehicle drifted into the southbound lane as she was driving northbound near the 3000 block of State Road 39 in Scipio Township, hitting the truck as it was traveling in the opposite direction.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Habitual traffic violator accused of leading police on chase

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A habitual traffic violator was arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jessie Giovanny Magallon was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement and one count of operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect shot dead after breaking into Warsaw home: police

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot dead after police said he broke into a Warsaw home Tuesday night. Warsaw Police were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home at 3190 Old Colony Road, in the Forest Park community on the far east side of Warsaw, on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence.”
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle fire damages building in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A vehicle fire damaged a building near Grape and Cleveland Roads Wednesday afternoon. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Cleveland Road. The fire started in a vehicle and spread to the building it was parked near.
MISHAWAKA, IN

