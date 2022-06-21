The South Bend Citizens’ Police Academy is returning this fall

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Tuesday Night when police were called to the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park area where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by an adult male suspect suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted to make life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful as the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses from the home including three adults and a young child were questioned by Warsaw Police following the incident. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO