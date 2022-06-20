Outside Hawaii: Restoring abundance to the aina

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando SlingShot Group's rides at ICON Park have been closed since a deadly accident in March, but Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Wednesday avoided addressing whether the rides will stay closed forever. What You Need To Know. State leaders held a community meeting Wednesday...
Fort Worth-based American Airlines after Labor Day will end service to three U.S. cities due to staffing shortages, it was first reported by the Dallas Morning News. Specifically, it involves a “regional pilot shortage” and the affected cities are Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Islip, New York. Service to those cities is slated to end Sept. 7.
MILWAUKEE — A new food bus is serving up authentic Puerto Rican dishes in New Berlin. Luis Diaz said his journey to becoming a business owner led him to Wisconsin. La Promesa food bus is offering a unique spin on their dining experience. When you hop on board, you’ll find tables and seats built in for a “dine-in” experience.
Cannabis growers and sellers told state regulators Wednesday that dealing with different sets of fees and regulations in every municipality in the state is one of the biggest challenges facing their industry. “With labor shortages, increasing wages that we’re paying, the cost of inflation, the cost of federal prohibition and...
LAKELAND, Fla. — As COVID vaccinations for children under the age of 5 begin to roll out nationwide, Publix says it won’t make them available “at this time.”. The Lakeland-based grocery chain has not released a statement as of yet explaining the decision. According to the company’s...
It's officially the first day of summer, but we've been feeling the heat for a little while now. Last week, many areas were 15-20 degrees above their average temperature. Although this week is not as hot, we're still seeing the heat, and some areas could reach new records. The heat...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials. Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of...
Every day is a long day for Alfredo Caceres, the owner of Mobile Rescue Tech Repair in Chester. He says he does about 150 repairs a day at his third party repair shop that services Androids, iPhones, laptops and more. He’s taught himself how to do all these repairs because big tech companies don’t make repair manuals public.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — If you are trying to buy a home in Wisconsin, be prepared for some frustration. As prices continue to rise and inventory remains low, it has created a perfect storm of frustration for many who have to put their dream of home ownership on hold.
CLEVELAND — Gregory Spoth is the owner of Geraci’s Restaurant. He said he's finishing up the fourth expansion of his restaurant, which will be his most expensive ever. “Lumber, drywall, electrical, plumbing—everything has gone up, up, up," Spoth said. Spoth said the prices were lower when he...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
An investment firm led in part by NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber will manage New York's $200 million social equity cannabis investment fund, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Wednesday announced. The fund, set up as part of the state budget this year, is part of a partnership between the...
The United States Supreme Court has struck down a New York law which requires people to show "proper cause" to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The high court ruled that "New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense."
