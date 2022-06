TESOL faculty and alumni teamed up with the Orange Public School District this spring semester to provide ESL (English as a Second Language) classes to district parents. The ESL class was part of a new district initiative, The Orange Public Schools Parent University. The Parent University initiative was launched by the district Office of Innovation and is administered by Mr. Barry Devone, Community Outreach Officer. From the website, the initiative delivers "a series of free and reduced-price workshops…that offers parents, families, and Orange community members a wide range of experiences across various topics."

