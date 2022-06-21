ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Jeep

westseattleblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2015 black Jeep stolen in Fauntleroy area....

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets break dishes as gunfire pierces Alki home

If you’re in the Alki area and thought you heard gunfire around midnight, neighbors discovered this morning that you indeed did. Some of it even pierced the walls of a home. That photo is from Linda, who discovered the damage inside her home – about two blocks east of Alki Playfield – after a neighbor found a bullet casing on the street nearby and texted everyone on the block about it.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far. 1:14 AM:...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arrest in Delridge murder, one week after suspect got out of jail

10:57 AM: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that killed a man in an encampment at 26th/Juneau early Monday. Police say a 911 tip led them to the 43-year-old man in South Delridge (the call log says the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW). He was booked into the King County Jail early today. Jail records show the suspect had spent a month there recently, from May 11th to June 13th, in relation to an auto-theft case.
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

I am writing to ask for your help. I often take my dogs to a nearby school to let them run around a bit, but lately I’ve been the victim of serious harassment. Someone actually came right up to me and asked me to leave–something about how my dogs should be leashed, how they’re not allowed on school grounds, blah blah blah. Well! I have never felt more personally attacked! This bully was very threatening!
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
westseattleblog.com

Finalists to be announced in the ‘other’ police-chief search

The Seattle Police Department is actually one of two local PDs with a chief search under way. The Port of Seattle also is without a permanent police chief at the moment, but it’s getting closer to a hire, and that’s of interest with the Port PD’s jurisdiction including Terminal 5 and other sites here in West Seattle. This week, the port is expected to announce finalists for the job, and next Monday, the finalists are expected to answer questions at an online public forum. The previous chief was fired last fall, more than a year after he was placed on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Mike Villa has been serving as interim chief. The port’s webpage about the chief search has information on how to watch the finalists’ forum at 4:30 pm June 27th, and how to send advance questions (requested by tomorrow).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon cancellations later today

King County Water Taxi service will be reduced this afternoon, Wednesday, June 22, on the West Seattle and Vashon routes due to a shortage of available workforce. Downtown to West Seattle: departures at 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. are canceled. West Seattle to downtown: departures at 5:45 p.m. and 6:25...
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Summer solstice celebration at Delridge P-Patch

As featured in our daily event list and calendar, a new summer-solstice celebration is debuting today! The gardenkeepers (above) invite you to stop by the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for all-ages fun until 7:30 pm. We went over just as it was getting started. You can buy dinner from...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday, start-of-summer Tuesday watch

6:05 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, June 21st, the first day of summer (solstice moment was 2:13 am). Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Crime#911
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

Colman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:. (added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Solstice events and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Tree frog, photographed in West Seattle by Steve Bender) Happy summer! The solstice moment was 2:13 am; two local events later today top our highlight list from the WSB West S. DELRIDGE P-PATCH SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: First year for this start-of-summer event at the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), with free...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:. Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

After the warmest day so far this year (76), today’s forecast suggests a brief return to cloudy, cooler weather before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday and beyond, with 80s expected Saturday through Monday. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: ‘Scaled-down’ Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki on Saturday

(2019 Seafair Pirates Landing photo by David Hutchinson) If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar – the Seafair Pirates Landing returns to Alki Beach on Saturday (June 25th). But it’s a “scaled-down” version of the event, Seafair tells us – no vendors, but, “There still will be a PA system for commentary and the usual shenanigans.” They’re expected to land around 1:30 pm, “storming the beach to steal the key to the city,” says Seafair. This time around they’re under the skullduggery of the incoming Captain Kidd, Michael “Mouthfish” Brown, who’s taking the wheel from the outgoing Captain Kidd, Damian “Terrible” Terrell. Remember there’ll be offshore cannon fire as the Pirates approach, so the event’s not for the easily startled. If you’re new – the Seafair Pirates have sailed the summer seas of Seattle since 1949, and participate in countless parades and festivals as well as devoting time to various charitable deeds. Be mindful that 1:30 pm time is approximate – we advise not waiting till the last minute! The actual landing is usually in the vicinity of Alki Bathhouse.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:. 4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Four months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return as a “reimagined space.” They have announced it will be called Driftwood, a restaurant and bar that “takes inspiration from the region surrounding it and aims to showcase Washington’s bountiful connection from mountain to sound.” That includes, the announcement says, “regional community partnerships” with farmers and fishers: “The menu will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as, Whistling Train Farm snap peas with green strawberries and house made feta, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with bourbon caramel, sour apple sorbet and creme fraiche.” The bar program promises “coastal cocktails” and a local wine list. Dan Mallahan will be executive chef, with a background including a downtown Seattle seafood-focused wood-fired restaurant called Rider that opened in 2017. Jackie Mallahan has a background as a design/decor entrepreneur and is creating the Driftwood space to be “comfortable yet refined,” with “soft wood tones, sea colors of aqua and green, and stone.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Footbridge, trail, art ahead as ‘natural drainage systems’ work expands to 24th/Kenyon

About a block east of Denny International Middle School, where SW Kenyon bends northward into 24th SW, a tangle of blackberry vines all but hides the public trail that leads to a footbridge over Longfellow Creek and, beyond, toward Delridge Way. Seattle Public Utilities is about to give the area a major makeover as part of its “natural drainage systems” work. SPU expects to start work this week that will result in:
SEATTLE, WA
thepioneerwoman.com

Welcome to Sister House!

My sister Betsy lives in Seattle. She didn't get to travel home to Oklahoma for a year-plus during the early pandemic days, and by the time Alex's wedding rolled around last year, she was ready for a nice, long visit! Long story short, that visit turned into more visits through last summer, and by fall she was spending lots of time here. And I got to see my nephew, Elliot, a lot more---I missed him!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater) The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:. *397 graduates earned associate...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy