The Cardinal Comets knocked off the Van Buren county Warriors 10-3 in softball action. In the top of the first, the Warriors used three hits and a walk to tally two runs in the top of the first. The Comets had the answer in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own. The Comets utilized a lead-off double from Caitlyn Reber, with a walk and a single in the inning. After one the game was knotted up at 2. After a scoreless top of the second, the Comets would tack on two more runs off of Warriors errors. The Comets lead 4-2 after two. The Comets would add one run in the third and fourth to extend the lead to 6-2 after the fourth inning. The Warriors would add one more in the fifth but it would not be enough. The Comets would add two runs in the sixth and seventh en route to the 10-3 win.

