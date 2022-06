According to certified financial planner and CNBC Contributor, Lazzeta Braxton, now is a great time for African Americans to create their own business. Braxton, co-founder and co-CEO of 2050 Wealth Partners, says aspiring young Black entrepreneurs should get out of their comfort zone, expand their network, participate in pitch competitions to win funding, hire people that understand the numbers, and most importantly, always be passionate about their business.

