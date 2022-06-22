ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Father, daughter wanted in Girl Scout cookie scam targeting Long Island residents

By Lucy Yang
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUj96_0gGu1dDo00

Police on Long Island are investigating a cookie hustle involving a father/daughter duo who police believe went door-to-door asking for money on the spot and promising to deliver on Girl Scout cookie orders.

The problem is, Suffolk County police say the pair took the money in advance but never delivered.

Kevin Zasowski lives in Patchogue. He says back in April, a friendly girl about 5 or 6 years old approached him at home asking if he'd like to buy some Girl Scout cookies.

As a former Boy Scout, Zasowski was more than happy to contribute.

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

He gave the girl $20 and ordered four boxes, while a man who said he was the girl's father stayed on the street smoking.

Police now believe the father and daughter team were running a cookie scam that stretched from Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Patchogue, Shirley to Mastic

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County is now urging all victims to file a police report.

They're also promising to honor all bogus orders since the homeowners were only trying to support a good cause and should have their favorite cookies.

"It breaks my heart," Michael Lewis said.

Lewis's 9-year-old daughter is in the Girl Scouts and has accompanied her on door-to-door cookie sales. But scouts are supposed to be in uniform when selling and they never take cash up front.

He says his daughter was crushed to know someone would try to exploit the beloved girl scouts

"You could see the disappointment in her face. It was almost as if she was taken advantage of," Lewis said.

Whether or not the young girl knew she was cheating donors is unclear.

"It's not the money. It's not the cookies. It's what this gentleman is teaching his daughter. A life of crime like this," Zasowski said. "The real victim is that little girl."

Victims are hoping the father is caught soon and his child is given proper care.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 7

Frank futher
4d ago

20 years ago same thing a girl about 9 years and she had the uniform on.. gave Gave her money for cookies never got them NOW I only buy the cookies when they have them right there.

Reply
3
Related
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from LL Bean, located at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, on June 6 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Suffolk County...
LAKE GROVE, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Husband & Wife in Motorcycle Crash, Wife Airlifted to Hospital

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist and seriously injured a passenger last night. Justino Lopez was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle with his wife as a passenger, heading northbound on Titmus Drive, when he lost control of the motorcycle near Ardmour Drive and crashed at 9:54 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Shirley, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole wiring, coaxial cable and other items from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on June 7. He fled in a black Acura with Florida license plates.
COMMACK, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman attacks Long Island CVS workers, cops say

NEW YORK - A Queens woman faces several charges after an incident at a Long Island CVS store. Nassau County Police say that Jennifer Miles, 28, was involved in a dispute with store employees at a Valley Stream CVS store on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to CVS located at 44...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Wife Airlifted, Husband Injured After Single-Vehicle Mastic Crash

A husband and wife were both injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. It happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Mastic. Justino Lopez, age 43, of Mastic, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle with his wife as a passenger, heading northbound on Titmus Drive, when the vehicle crashed near Ardmour Drive, Suffolk County Police said.
MASTIC, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
fox5ny.com

Enraged moviegoer chokes employee at Long Island theater

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man for allegedly choking and punching two employees of a movie theater last week. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Donald Ahlers Jr., 55, of East Islip, got into a physical altercation with employees of the Sayville Cinemas on Railroad Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on June 18.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek help to find Little Flower runaway

Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River yesterday afternoon without permission. Delorantis was described by police as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown...
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

Long Island teen defies the odds, walks at graduation

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Earlier this year, PIX11 News introduced you to Masha Benitez, an 18-year-old high school senior who raised more than $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, despite needing a life-saving double lung transplant herself. Benitez received the transplant just 39 days ago and this week defied the odds to attend her senior […]
LONG BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Long Island#Boy Scouts#Girl Scout Cookie
TBR News Media

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three men allegedly stole a TV, hover boards and pool equipment from Target, located at...
MEDFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Lindenhurst Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Sunrise Highway that left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened at 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Lindenhurst. John Krug, age 27, of Lindenhurst, was operating a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound about a half-mile east of Exit 37, when he struck the attenuator attached to the rear of a 2014 Hino flatbed truck, Suffolk County Police said.
LINDENHURST, NY
pix11.com

Search is on for 6 teens who left Queens treatment center

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mom and a father from Suffolk County are among the parents worried about six teens who left a residential treatment center Monday in Ridgewood and didn’t come back. “They gave me a copy of the kids running out of the building,” Tiffany...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Notorious NJ Serial Killer Charged With Murder Of Dance Teacher At Popular Long Island Mall

Another female victim has been added to the list of imprisoned 75-year-old New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, thanks to advances in DNA technology. Cottingham was arraigned on Long Island via videoconference Wednesday from South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton for the 1968 slaying of a New Hyde Park woman in the parking lot of the popular Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
THEATER & DANCE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy