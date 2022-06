TAMPA -- Before Darcy Kuemper found out on Tuesday that he would start Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final for the Colorado Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar had a simple question. "Our team believes in him, I believe in him, I wanted to make sure that he believed in himself," Bednar said. "Would he be able to go and bounce back and do the job?"

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO