Counterpoint host Scott Harris discusses Christian nationalism & GOP embrace of January 6th insurrection violence; Reforming US electoral college system; Election of Colombia's 1st leftist president; Climate activists protest at Travelers golf tourney
Counterpoint, hosted by Scott Harris, is heard every Monday night on WPKN 89.5 FM, Bridgeport, CT between 8:00 – 9:30 pm ET. Webstreaming and audio archive at http://wpkn.org. 1) Wajahat Ali, a Daily Beast columnist, public speaker and author of, "Go Back To Where You Came From: And,...archives.wpkn.org
