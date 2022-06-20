ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 1968 Ghibli Coupe Could Go For Less Than The Price Of An Apple MacBook Pro! - gallery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beauty from 1968 is still a stunner from every angle, especially the front. The pop-up headlights, and the narrow intake grille make the front face...

MotorTrend Magazine

Carbureted LV3 GM V-6 Makes More Power Than You Think on the Westech Dyno!

In the immortal words of Monty Python (Google them—you're welcome), "And now for something completely different." Yep, we've shown you countless V-8s here—mills from Chevy, Ford, AMC, Mopar, and more LS whatevers than you can shake a stick at—but this time around we have something you don't see every day: a hopped-up Chevy 4.3-liter (that's 262 cubic-inches to us heathens) LV3 V-6! Dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule thought it was cool enough to snap some images for us, and we agree.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1968 Ghibli Coupe Could End Up As a Very Affordable Classic

Looking at the present-day luxury saloon, you might think that the Ghibli was always a four-door sedan. But, introduced in 1966 at the Turin Motor Show, the Ghibli was born as a GT car with a V-8 under the hood. As a result, the OG Ghibli is as sporty as the current-gen model, and there’s one that could sell at auction for less than $10,000. Furthermore, this first-gen Ghibli is a 1968 model, and is in a decent condition, considering it is a 54-year-old car.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

The 2022 ABT RS7-R Is More Expensive than the Top-Spec Audi R8

One of the coolest models Audi is currently offering is the RS7. From looks to power, it’s not outrageous to argue that it could be the perfect car. The German tuner, ABT Sportsline, wanted to see if it can improve on that perceived perfection, and the RS7-R is the fruit of that labor. The ABT RS7-R limited edition is offered exclusively in the U.S. market and is limited to just 125 units.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Modified Mini with Hayabusa engine drag races tuned Mustang GT

The Mini might not be a car famous for its high-horsepower output, but it’s a small package with a lot of performance potential. A new Carwow video pits a heavily modified Mini, packing a Hayabusa engine, against a lightly tuned Ford Mustang GT to demonstrate how the little Mini can keep up with the beastly Ford.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This Volkswagen Bulli is the brand’s most capable off-roader on the planet

The forward control lightweight Volkswagen Type 2 (a.k.a. Bulli Transporter, Kombi or Microbus) burst into the scene in 1950, and by 1960 it soared in popularity during the counterculture movement. Mechanically it was similar to the Type 1 Beetle but almost half less capable in power. Also known as the T1, the van was undoubtedly a great success for Volkswagen.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Some Owners Don’t Realize Until It’s Too Late

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an extremely popular electric truck. However, some owners buy one before finding out there is a problem when it comes to using one like they did with their previous gas or diesel truck. Ford F-150 Lightning Problem Spotlighted. There’s a reason why many people buy...
CARS
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY

