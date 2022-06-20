This 1968 Ghibli Coupe Could Go For Less Than The Price Of An Apple MacBook Pro! - gallery

Looking at the present-day luxury saloon, you might think that the Ghibli was always a four-door sedan. But, introduced in 1966 at the Turin Motor Show, the Ghibli was born as a GT car with a V-8 under the hood. As a result, the OG Ghibli is as sporty as the current-gen model, and there’s one that could sell at auction for less than $10,000. Furthermore, this first-gen Ghibli is a 1968 model, and is in a decent condition, considering it is a 54-year-old car.

