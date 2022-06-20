ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lottery-projected AJ Griffin said he met with the Thunder but did not work out for team

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqmCZ_0gGtp9mB00

In his pre-draft media availability, former Duke forward AJ Griffin said he talked to the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout the draft process and mentioned interacting with the team during the 2022 NBA draft combine.

Griffin didn’t confirm that he worked out for the Thunder. He listed the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks when asked about the teams he worked out for.

The Thunder have a decent shot at being able to draft Griffin at No. 12; he is projected to be a lottery pick.

In his lone college season, Griffin averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, one assist on 49.3% shooting. He is considered one of the best shooting prospects of the class.

The 2022 NBA draft is scheduled on Thursday, June 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
City
Duke, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
New York State
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole Opens Up On His Relationship With Klay Thompson: "For Him To Embrace Me At Such A Young Age And Take Me Under His Wing... I'm Glad To Be A Part Of That."

Jordan Poole has made it to the top of the mountain in many ways, he is an NBA champion and was a significant contributor in terms of making it happen for the Golden State Warriors. His elite ability to shoot the ball and score when the Warriors need has earned him a lot of praise throughout the season, with many going as far as to nickname him 'Kid Splash'.
NBA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The San Antonio Spurs
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving Might Be Attempting To Create Leverage By Suggesting He Might Leave The Brooklyn Nets As They Reportedly Don't Want To Give Him A Fully Guaranteed Long-Term Contract

The conversation about Kyrie Irving and his future exploded on Monday after a report came out that he might leave the Brooklyn Nets over issues with a new contract. Irving himself posted a cryptic tweet after the news broke, making the situation all the more intriguing for fans who aren't exactly privy to the conversations going on behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star reportedly seeking trade from his team

The son of a former NBA star is looking to carve out his own path … on a different team. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported on Monday that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. recently approached management to discuss a possible trade. Iko adds that there is no bad blood between the two sides but that Martin simply needs more minutes to continue developing.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy