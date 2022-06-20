Lottery-projected AJ Griffin said he met with the Thunder but did not work out for team

In his pre-draft media availability, former Duke forward AJ Griffin said he talked to the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout the draft process and mentioned interacting with the team during the 2022 NBA draft combine.

Griffin didn’t confirm that he worked out for the Thunder. He listed the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks when asked about the teams he worked out for.

The Thunder have a decent shot at being able to draft Griffin at No. 12; he is projected to be a lottery pick.

In his lone college season, Griffin averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, one assist on 49.3% shooting. He is considered one of the best shooting prospects of the class.

The 2022 NBA draft is scheduled on Thursday, June 23.