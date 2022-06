Much of the internet has been hit by an issue that took major websites offline.The problems hit much of the internet: Discord, Amazon Web Services, Substack, some online games and more were offline.Users were instead shown a somewhat cryptic message, informing them only that they were experiencing a “500 error”.It might not be immediately obvious what the problem means, or if it is possible to fix it. But the issue is quite simple – even if the technology that caused it and is affected by it is not.A “500 error” is a specific problem, one of a number of codes...

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO