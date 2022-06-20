ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

3-bedroom, 2-bathroom 2515 West Haven Place, Clinton. 1152 sq. ft.

bellevueheraldleader.com
 3 days ago

3-bedroom, 2-bathroom 2515 West Haven...

www.bellevueheraldleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Davenport chooses design firm for new riverfront park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Soon, the City of Davenport will have an idea of what to expect from a project years in the making. Depending on who you ask, plans to develop the riverfront started six years ago, or almost 20. Either way, the council made some progress on turning those plans into reality Wednesday, June 22nd.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

A Quad Cities Serial Dine and Dash Suspect Has Finally Been Caught

A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up a...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Clinton, IA
Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Clinton, IA
KWQC

Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

50-year-old Kewanee tenant found dead

The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
bellevueheraldleader.com

Utility board discusses possible summer power interruptions

It’s a well-known fact to most residents that Bellevue Municipal Utilities, which owns all the electrical lines and electric infrastructure in the city (as well as its own power plant with independent generators) can easily generate its own electricity. Prior to purchasing power from outside sources, like Central Iowa...
BELLEVUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
WQAD

Police discover stabbing victim in front yard on Muscatine's East 8th Street

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police discovered a stabbing victim Monday night, June 20 in the front yard of a home on East 8th Street, according to the Muscatine Police Department. Officers responded to the report of the wounded victim at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying on the ground with a stab wound to his leg. Hindlebaugh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC crews battle afternoon house fire

The Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to a home at the corner of East 12th Street and Pershing Avenue. Our crew observed large amounts of fire and smoke coming from the building. There appears to have been a collapse of both the roof and porch roof. We do not know if there are any injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC woman who helped rescue a baby inside hot car tells the tale

A Davenport woman who rescued a baby inside of a car talks about what she witnessed on Sunday. “There’s a baby in this car right now, I’m freaking out.”. That was Megan Irish’s reaction when she saw a baby inside of a car as she was getting ready to go into Walmart in Davenport on Sunday, June 19. At first she thought it was doll inside, but soon she realized it wasn’t after she took a closer look.
DAVENPORT, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Legion Auxiliary collecting can tabs

The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project. The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off. All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.
BELLEVUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy