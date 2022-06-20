The Top Iams Wet Cat Foods: Reviewed and Ranked

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.

PET SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO