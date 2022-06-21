Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club | Health/Fitness

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Dog show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club

By FitnessClerk Staff
fitnessclerk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds of canines began competing Monday towards the very best in present prize on the illustrious Westminster Kennel Membership Canine Present. To the informal viewer, the annual exhibition of dressed-up handlers main well-mannered canines round a hoop may seem to be a considerably stilted stroll within the...

purewow.com

4 “Hidden Gem” Breeds to Look for at Westminster’s 146th Annual Dog Show

A huge aspect of Westminster's 146th Annual Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan is breed education. Westminster Kennel Club’s Director of Communications, Gail Miller Bisher, says the club likes to highlight what she calls “hidden gem breeds” to help dog lovers and casual fans alike appreciate the history behind the animal—especially when those breeds are dwindling in number. American Foxhounds, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Sussex Spaniels and Skye Terriers are this year's hidden gems.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Chihuahua, World’s Smallest and Oldest Dog

Chihuahua dogs are tiny. The smallest and oldest dog in the world. That’s what made him world-famous. The Chihuahua is the smallest dog in the world. Ah, but that’s what made him known and loved. Imagine the height of the Chihuahua is only 25 centimeters. It also weighs only 2-3 kilograms. The heaviest was only about 4 kilograms.
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
animalfair.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds that Don’t Shed!

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments and winners from Tuesday

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, and four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show have locked down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday,...
TARRYTOWN, NY
FOX Sports

2022 Westminster Dog Show: Bee is Masters Agility Champion

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially underway, and this year's competition is already shaping up to be a fantastic show. Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show", kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday with the preliminary competition, followed by the highly anticipated Masters Agility Championship Finals, which aired Sunday on FOX.
TARRYTOWN, NY
The Independent

Trumpet the bloodhound wins prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A bloodhound named Trumpet won the top prize at the Westminster Kennel ClubDog Show on Wednesday (22 June). Trumpet is the first bloodhound to ever win the American “Super Bowl of dog shows”. He comes from a storied bloodline, reportedly having descended from the 2014 winner of the National Thanksgiving Dog Show – another celebrated US contest. Trumpet loves the crowds and energy of the big show, according to his proud handlers. Along with Trumpet, six other finalists were vying for the top dog title on Wednesday. These included Winston the French bulldog, River the German shepherd, Hollywood the Maltese,...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Poodle – Dog Breeds Information Details

Poodle is an animal that belongs to the dog family. They are bred in many different colors. The word “poodle” means “a type of dog”. Poodles are highly intelligent, noble animals who make excellent service animals for people with disabilities or other types of limitations. Poodles were originally used as retrievers, but today they are mainly kept as pets by families all over the world because they have a hypoallergenic coat and shed very little hair.
ANIMALS
ClutchPoints

Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet

History was made Wednesday at the Westminster Dog Show. Normally held at Madison Square Garden, the show was moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in 2021 and this year due to the pandemic. However, the event didn’t disappoint. Trumpet the bloodhound emerged victorious in a field of more than 3,000 dogs, becoming the first of […] The post Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WESTMINSTER, CA
a-z-animals.com

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Dog Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Royal Canin Shih Tzu dog food is one of the few foods designed specifically for Shih Tzus. It includes nutrients...
PET SERVICES
natureworldnews.com

Dog Adoption is More than Playing All Day, Vet Costs, Training

Here are a few things, including vet costs, pet insurance, training, food, and treats, to think about and prepare for before processing for dog adoption. Adopting from a reputable organization saves money on vet bills because the dog's health history and records are likely to be provided. They may also include spaying or neutering, as well as vaccinations or medications, depending on the dog's age.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Cocker Spaniel – Dog Breeds Information Details

Cocker Spaniel is a type of dog that has a long, silky coat. They are usually black and white in color with patches on the head and back. The Cocker Spaniel was bred to hunt for birds, but they can be used as pets too. Cocker Spaniels have been around since the 16th century when King Charles I wanted them to be his hunting dogs. They were originally only available to royalty until they became more popular after World War II because people had less money to spend on hunting so it wasn’t so profitable anymore. Nowadays, Cockers are very popular all over Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand . There’s even an annual dog show just for Cockers!
ANIMALS

