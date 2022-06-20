ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell faces the gunmen!

By Rachel Lucas
 2 days ago

Sam Mitchell puts herself in danger to confront the armed thugs in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell strides into the club after a panicked call from Sharon Watts and Kat Slater. Inside, the pair are being held at gunpoint by two thugs.

Shirley Carter is hiding and she puts in a call to Dotty. Meanwhile, Sam tells the thugs to pass on a message to Jonah but they have no interest in the threats.

Forced to give in to their demands, Sam takes them to the safe so they can raid it. But soon the situation escalates and someone is shot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pw5j_0gGsfdC100

Rainie Highway is devastated as Stuart Highway leaves. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is absolutely gutted that her husband Stuart Highway is fixed on ending their marriage. Despite her desperation, he packs his things to leave, insisting that it's the only way she'll be able to keep Roland.

Karen Taylor is stunned to realise that Stuart would rather abandon his son and his marriage than take responsibility and she furiously confronts him. Patrick Trueman tries to calm her down, pointing out that the situation might be more complicated than she realises.

Rainie makes plans to leave the Square with the baby. Meanwhile, Karen asks Stuart if he could have post natal depression. Karen's words hit Stuart hard but unable to deal with his feelings he snaps at Karen for interfering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kgkt7_0gGsfdC100

Suki Panesar discovers Ash Panesar has been lying to her. (Image credit: BBC)

Ash Panesar decides to sell the car that mum Suki Panesar gave her as a bribe and tells her she'll apply for the job at the GP surgery.

Things take a tricky turn when Ash realises that Suki has been through her emails and she knows about the job in Canada.

Suki wants the car keys back, furious with Ash for lying to her and she tells her to find her own job.

When an upset Ash hits her with a few home truths before storming out, Suki has food for thought and opens Ash's laptop.

What is she planning?

Also, Kim Fox kisses Howie Danes but wonders whether she's really ready to move on from late husband Vincent Hubbard.

EastEnders continues on BBC Two during Wimbledon on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

