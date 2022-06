ST. PETERSBURG — Left-hander Jalen Beeks will be the opener for the Rays when they take on the Yankees tonight at Tropicana Field. The Rays had considered calling up lefty Josh Fleming from Triple-A Durham but opted instead to have Beeks work the first couple of innings and then use an assortment of relievers. They used a similar strategy against the Yankees last Thursday in New York.

