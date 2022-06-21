ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Phoenix gas station selling fuel way below the average: 'We are helping our community'

By Marissa Sarbak
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The owners of a gas station who practice the Sikh religion have decided to help people when they need it most, and they're doing it by lowering their gas prices in Phoenix. They've actually been doing this during the winter holidays, but people need it now more...

www.fox5ny.com

San Diego Channel

Arizona couple slashes gas prices

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) —The C K Food Mart in Phoenix, Arizona has become a popular pit stop for locals and out-of-towners. "Whoever comes here to visit, they come to our store to see us because they say, we are reading your articles, the news, we really want to see if this is happening here. A lot of phone calls are coming all over the country and it's really heartwarming," said the gas station's co-owner, Ramandeep Kaur.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling quickly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s hot housing market is cooling down quickly. In the past 28 days, 11,845 new residential listings were added in the Greater Phoenix area, according to the Cromford Report. It’s a 34% jump in new listings, compared to the average. At the same time, rising mortgage interest rates are pricing some would-be home buyers out of the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 among hottest housing markets in U.S.

Whether you are interested in selling your home for a large profit or researching the most friendly market for first time home buying, House Method conducted a study to rank the hottest (and some of the cooler) housing markets in the U.S. — and Phoenix ranks No. 2 among the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Physicians on a Mission, Phoenix Surgeons Save Lives in Mexico for Free

Golden sunlight begins to trickle over the horizon, illuminating the gentle waves in the Gulf of California, as Tomás Hernández arrives at Hospital General de Puerto Peñasco. A nurse guides him through the shadowy, meandering hallways where yellow paint peels from stucco walls before he arrives at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s population growth affecting the climate, according to expert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The population in Arizona has expanded a lot in the last decade. Maricopa County alone grew by more than 600,000 from 2010 to 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau. “More people means there are more places to live, more infrastructure, more asphalt, more cement, you have more buildings,” said Erinanne Saffell, a climatologist at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2616 - 2620 W Pierson St

Pierson Apartment Homes/ Completely remodeled apartment home - COMPLETELY REMODELED. Stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit, wood plank flooring, modern fixtures, fans and more. Located within walking distance of Grand Canyon University's vibrant campus. Conveniently close to shopping & restaurants east on Camelback's colonnade. Close to the I-17 for access to downtown Phoenix or the Airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Advocates spotlight hidden struggles of young caregivers

PHOENIX — Brenda Donovan was just 12 when her mother, Kathy, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Over the next six years, as the neurodegenerative disease took its course, her mom went from using a walker to a wheelchair, and by her senior year in high school, Brenda was her mother’s primary caregiver.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX — (AP) — Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Maricopa County

MESA, AZ — Answering phones, filling prescriptions and preparing for surgery. It's another busy day inside AZPetVet's Mesa hospital. In the middle of it all is Traver Reinhart's 3-year-old Corgi, Sylvester, getting his yearly vaccines. "I expect them to be a month out," he said. "Because last time we...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Rental scene may be changing – for now

The rental market both locally and nationally is cooling a bit – but analysts said two weeks ago there might not be much reason to celebrate on either front. Apartmentlist.com, a nationwide rental listing firm, said trends in apartment vacancies and rent indicate that more empty apartments are entering the market and rent increases are slowing, but that likely won’t remain the case long-term.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A Chandler-based machine shop is making a big impact — and they’re hiring

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — How would you like to work for a company that makes parts essential to the Blue Origin space rocket? Advanced Materials Technologies, or AMT, is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. “Makes you proud that you had something to do with launching a rocket,” said Kyle Donkersloot, vice president and general manager of the 65,000-square-foot facility.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where to Watch July 4th Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Yes, there will be fireworks happening in the skies of the Valley this year on the Fourth of July. The city of Phoenix may have canceled its displays due to supply-chain problems, but other local cities like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale still have fireworks-filled festivities planned in honor of the patriotic holiday. And the events won’t be limited to just Independence Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chance of storms this week for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-80s and some cloud cover. Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high temperature close to 105 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 106. We will also see mostly clear skies through the afternoon, with just a slight chance of storms at night.
ENVIRONMENT

