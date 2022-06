Labour is calling a vote to give MPs powers to hold ministers to account if Boris Johnson’s ethics chief is not replaced.The party’s proposals, which will be put to the Commons on Tuesday, would grant a parliamentary committee the right to initiate its own investigations into potential breaches of the ministerial code, led by a new specialist adviser.It comes after Lord Geidt stood down last week, saying the Prime Minister had put him in an “impossible and odious position” when he asked for his advice on maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel in a deliberate breach of the UK’s obligations in...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO