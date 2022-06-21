ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Dripping In Prada In Milan

By Sharde Gillam
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ojw3_0gGsSYXx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fkCj_0gGsSYXx00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are taking Milan by storm when it comes to their fashion and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon!

The actress and her athletic hubby were spotted out hitting the streets of the Italian city dressed in all Prada and looking very lavish while doing it. Gabrielle donned a tan, thick strapped dress by the designer that featured fringes from the waist to the ankles. She paired the look with black strappy heels and wore her hair in a slicked back bun to show off her gorgeous face. Dwayne matched his wife’s fly and donned a bright yellow tan and baggy black pants. He paired the look with white sneakers and wore black shades on his face as the couple posed for flicks.

The dynamic fashion duo wore these looks to the brand’s SS ’23 RTW show and we’re sure they turned heads with their fashionable looks. Gabrielle took to Instagram to show off photos from their night out, captioning the carousel, “ Milan @prada,” for her 20.4 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

She then shared an IG Reel of their fashionable night out as she posed in her gorgeous gown while her hubby admired her beauty from a short distance. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

We just love this couple’s style! What do you think of their looks?

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Drinking a Cocktail, Mary J. Blige’s ’90s Dance Moves Go Viral in Heels With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Mary J. Blige and Sean “Diddy” Combs get together you know it’s going to be a good time. Diddy recently sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video of himself and the “No More Drama” singer at what appears to be a house party. In the TikTok uploaded on Diddy’s account, the Hip Hop powerhouses show off their best dance moves as they swayed from side to side and...
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson's Mini-Me Maxwell Drew Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her Daughter's Funky Style

Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, has clearly inherited a passion for fashion!The other day, the singer-actress, 41, posted a photo of her eldest child clad in an oversized Wu-Tang tee and a pair of rectangle rose-framed sunglasses, but the real showstopper was her hair, as her two braids featured a bright aqua hue."Shades of blue #MAXIDREW," the bubbly blonde captioned the snap."Beautiful girl ❤️," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, while Kim Kardashian left a flew blue heart emojis on the post. Speaking of Kardashian, Maxwell's eclectic look was somewhat reminiscent of something the reality star's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Rodin
Person
Gabrielle Union
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Glows in Neon Green Cutout Dress & Versatile Boots With H&M to Support Black Female Entrepreneurship

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up with H&M and the non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to be their newest ambassador. The “Blackish” actress, who was recently announced as the 2022 ambassador for H&M in collaboration with BFABW, sat down with BFABW founder Nikki Porcher today in Los Angeles to discuss the challenges women of color face in the business world. Ross spoke to Porcher in a lime green strappy dress, repping bold colors like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italian#Prada
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Embraces the Glove Dress Trend in Shock Orange With Fishnet Sandals in Cannes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker took a stroll in a matching pumpkin-colored look. The “And Just Like That” actress posted to her Instagram page on Monday. In her photo, she was seen walking around in Cannes while spending time in the French city, home to its popular namesake film festival. Parker wore a bright orange midi dress that featured ruching as well as one long sleeve that wrapped around the opposite shoulder. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Gives Red Tube Top Dress Slick Finish With Lace-Up Sandals at ‘Elvis’ After-Party at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival has welcomed a host of glamorous global stars over the past few days and each of them have provided some incredible red carpet moments. Winnie Harlow was among the star-studded bunch. After pulling out a show-stopping custom romantic ballgown by the late Virgil Abloh, the Canadian supermodel came out to party shortly after the premiere of “Elvis.” Harlow was dressed to celebrate in a strapless scarlet red dress. The slick number had a form-fitting bodice and a delicate hemline that gently swept the floor as she walked. She...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo Fashion Brand

Autumn Adeigbo has some new investors — including Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union — bringing the designer’s total funding for her nameplate brand to approximately $4.2 million. The designer and founder of the women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear brand first met Diaz and Kunis at a retreat hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brit Morin. There, the trio bonded over shared interests, such as entrepreneurship and technology, before Adeigbo brought the actresses on board as investors.More from The Hollywood ReporterJulia Roberts Praises 'My Best Friend's Wedding,' 25 Years Later: "We Really Got Lucky"Gabrielle Union Boards Apple's 'Truth Be Told' for Season 3Ukraine President Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for Their Support “If you would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Dance Together in Stylish Outfits For America’s Got Talent Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara shook it off in sparkles in front of an “America’s Got Talent” banner on Instagram. Klum posted a boomerang video on Instagram of the pair dancing in style. The America’s Got Talent judges mirrored each other shaking their hips in sequin ensembles. Vergara slipped into a jumpsuit that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a jewel encrusted top. The bottom half of the one piece featured black wide leg...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Back ’90s Elegance in Vintage Patchwork Gown and Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya gave a vintage gown new life while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City. Arriving on the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Euphoria” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a Bob Mackie gown, hailing from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection. The sharp couture piece featured a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, as well as color-blocked paneling in emerald, turquoise and teal velvet and silk faille for a patchwork effect. Completing Zendaya’s ensemble, styled by Law Roach, were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Shakira Brings Old Hollywood Glamour In High-Slit Dress & Stiletto Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira made a glamorous entrance at the “Elvis” premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. The Colombian superstar looked ultra-chic as she arrived on the red carpet today on a gorgeous black gown by Mônot. The strapless dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a form-fitting bodice and a thigh-high side slit. The garment also had a subtle train that delicately swept the ground and helped to add a timeless touch. The “Hips Don’t Lie” musician...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Shines Bright in Mirrored Pumps & Feather-Trimmed Dress at ‘Lightyear’ UK Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer took a chic approach to intergalactic style while arriving at the “Lightyear” United Kingdom premiere. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While arriving at the Cineworld Leicester Square with Evans and Waititi for the occasion, Palmer hit the red carpet in a strapless white dress. The sharp piece featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a hem covered in sprays of swirling feathers. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s ensemble were delicate layered earrings and a large crystal bracelet. When it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Shows How to Do Sexy Suiting Right in a Backless Chain Mail Blazer

Dakota Johnson’s style playbook is as eclectic as they come. From putting her uniquely gothic twist on red-carpet dressing in black Saint Laurent sequins to dazzling in a feathered pink Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party this year, the actor’s wardrobe is brimming with unique statement pieces. But Johnson loves a good suit too. So much so that she recently wore two precision-cut looks—both of which erred on the sultry side—in the space of a single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

499
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy