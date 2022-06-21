ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days with Mike

By Emily Rahn
 2 days ago

At breakfast I happily ate hard-boiled eggs and GF bread from a local bakery. Mike’s dad Mark is a psychiatrist for the VA. We chatted while Mike did Tai Chi in the back yard. Then it was time to finish packing. Mike drove and I sat up front, seeing Daleville go...

South Dakota State
Shenandoah Snacking

Serendipity said hello when I stepped out of my tent. I used the privy, got a couple liters of water, and packed. Then I hid in my tent as rain came pouring down. I used the time to journal and plan my next 2-3 resupplies. When I took down my tent, the wet rain fly and mud splattered floor didn’t bother me like they used to. They will dry and the mud will turn to dirt and fall away.
FOOD & DRINKS
Spoiled rotten

I resist the temptation to sleep in and get back outside to continue the walk. There are limited camping opportunities and the only one that works for me is about 19 miles away. I don’t know how hot it’ll get today and if I need lots of shade breaks so better get that early start.
LIFESTYLE
It Begins, SOBO Days 1-10

6 JUN, Millinocket: After 2 days of Amtrak sleeper car from Orlando (awesome), a night in NYC area, train to Boston where almost had a knee blown out by a careless fellow passenger (not so awesome) and 2 nice bus rides in ME, was great hanging out with Scooter, Bestie, and Noah (insert “Tequila Song”). Next evening, too amped to sleep so woke up my Trail Buddy Noah (who was dutifully snoozing early) and said let’s get a beer at the “Blue Ox” Being a trooper, we walked over and actually had some nice Baxter IPAs, met some fellow hikers, and enjoyed the company of “Jack.” All of a sudden it’s going on 11pm. Oops.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Feeling Classy

After breakfast, Little Bird drops me back at the trail and I’m on my own again. It’s raining on and off, but the trail is decent and I’m able to use my umbrella. It’s too warm for a rain jacket so that’s perfect. My sandals and socks get wet but it’s okay.
LIFESTYLE
Grumpy Pie

I get up around 5 and just pack up. The earlier I get going the more I hope to enjoy the cooler hours of the day. I only stay along the cliff side for a short time and then I turn off to a gravel track. A lot of these tracks are labeled Emergency and then a number. I guess accidents happen frequently here?
LODI, WI
Mount Katahdin and the 100 Mile Wilderness

Leading up to my thru-hike start date, 80% of my mind was focused on the hike up Mt. Katahdin to reach the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail (AT). Climbing Katahdin is a monumental achievement, and I’ll provide a bit more detail on that later on. But the AT in Maine (from the northern terminus through the 100 Mile Wilderness) has been much more than one sign. It’s blue lakes, spruce trees that tower above your head, granite rock scrambles, chirping squirrels, river fords, laying in moss during a mid-day break, and laughs in worn down lean-tos.
LIFESTYLE
Isle Royale-Part I

The day had finally come to embark upon the island adventure. I was full of nerves and constantly checking the weather wasn’t making me feel at ease. I hadn’t be on a backpacking trip this long before. I’d done plenty of car camping, day hikes, and shorter backpacking trips. However, this one felt like a turning point for me. I had all my own equipment for the first time and I was solely responsible for planning the important parts such as what food to bring, what supplies/equipment were worth be carried, where to sleep, how long would I be able to hike, what route to take, and if finding water was going to be possible.
LIFESTYLE
