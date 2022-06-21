Days with Mike

On June 9th, 42 days after leaving Campo, CA and the Southern Terminus of the PCT, we hiked into Kennedy Meadows. 702.2 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. This is a big milestone for PCT thru-hikers. It marks the end of the desert and the beginning of the Sierra. This goal was what spurred us on when the heat and wind and monotony of the desert felt like it would never end. I was ecstatic to be done with the desert section but just could not quite feel as accomplished as I hoped I would. The thing was… I only hiked about 500 of those miles. I couldn’t help but feel like an imposter as I was cheered into the Kennedy Meadows General Store by my fellow hikers. Did they know I hadn’t done as much as them? Does everyone else feel like I cheated? This had been something I struggled with throughout the first six weeks of hiking. Was I really a thru-hiker?

