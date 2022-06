If you’ve been enjoying South End’s Camden Commons this year, then you may be sad to hear that this Sunday, June 26th, we’ll see the last of Camden Commons in South End. If you aren’t sure what that is, well, it’s essentially a block party where Camden St. is closed off and the street becomes an “outdoor living room” perfect for kids, pets, and adults alike.

