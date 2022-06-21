Area sports roundup (6/20): Garding Against Cancer returning to Hickory Hills

Gard event returning to EC

For the second year in a row, a Garding Against Cancer event is returning to Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire.

Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard spoke at the inaugural fundraiser last summer. This year’s outing is set for Friday. It will feature a shotgun start, a silent auction and a buffet dinner.

The maximum number of golfers have already signed up, but donations will be accepted the day of the event at Hickory Hills. The public is welcome to attend and bid at the silent auction.

