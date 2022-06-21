ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Extreme heat knocks out refrigerators at south metro Costco

 2 days ago

Extreme heat put refrigerators and freezers on the fritz at a south metro Costco on Monday.

A sign at the Eagan store entrance informed shoppers there'd be no cold items available due to the heat-related outage.

Submitted photo. 

The cooling systems had been restored by Monday evening, when a store manager confirmed items were being restocked after the temporary outage.

Temperatures in the metro soared to 101 late Monday afternoon, marking the warmest day in 10 years, according to Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sungaard.

JxxT
2d ago

Don't go there for a couple weeks. who wants to buy products that got warm then moved to the back warehouse refrigerator.

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis's Lake Hiawatha Beach closed due to high E. coli level

MINNEAPOLIS – Expect a popular Minneapolis beach to be closed for several days due to excessive levels of E. coli in the water.Lake Hiawatha Beach will be off limits to swimmers from Wednesday through at least Monday, June 27, when testing will be conducted again. All other Minneapolis beaches have passed water quality tests and are open.Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board officials ask swimmers to avoid swimming if you have diarrhea or are ill; avoid swallowing lake water; avoid swimming in lakes immediately after a rainfall; keep away from blue-green algae; and dry off with a towel right after getting out of the water.Click here for MPRB's latest water quality testing information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Summer starts Tuesday with lower temps and humidity

(Chanhassen, MN) -- This first official day of summer will be a little cooler than the last two days of spring, with highs in the mid-80’s to lower 90’s. National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Grunzke says another plus will be lower dew points which will “be dropping off throughout the day” and “keep the heat indices down.” Grunzke says temperatures will stay on the warm side through Friday, with a cold front finally moving through on Saturday.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Roads begin buckling under extreme heat

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Extremely hot temperatures have an impact on just about everything – people, pets, plants, even roads. During a bout of excessive heat, roads can buckle and crack, creating dangerous hazards for drivers. When roads are constructed, the material is cut into segments to create...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities surpass 100 degrees on Monday, setting new record

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It officially hit 100 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. the temperature hit 100 degrees, and by 4:07 p.m. the temperature at MSP Airport was 101 degrees. The last time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Hastings

This home is a rare opportunity to own a historic home in Hasting's preservation district. The beautiful home includes a grand foyer, natural woodwork, original pocket doors, hardwood floors, main floor laundry and a fully fenced-in yard. This quiet neighborhood is just a few blocks away from the scenic riverfront...
HASTINGS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

10,000 steps a day for 3 years … Hastings woman keeps amazing pace

Health trends are constantly ebbing and flowing. One fitness routine that has never gone out of style and is seeing an uptick in participation is recreational walking. With the increasing popularity of fitness-tracking applications and technology, it has never been easier to set and track daily physical activity goals. Still,...
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Locally-crafted flowers to be sold at Spyhouse Coffee

A Chicago-based floral company and a Twin Cities coffee shop chain are teaming up to sell ethically-sourced bouquets this summer with a mission to support local charities. Flowers for Dreams announced the new partnership with Spyhouse Coffee Roasters on Tuesday. Beginning next week, a floral pop-up shop will be open...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: The historic Grain Belt Brewery

MINNEAPOLIS — The historic Grain Belt Brewery in northeast Minneapolis is no longer producing suds, but the building itself still gets a fair share of attention. Tonight's KARE in the Air might show you why. According to "Historic Twin Cities," a number of smaller companies merged in 1890 to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Sheridan Room in Northeast Minneapolis to close

A beloved Northeast Minneapolis comfort food restaurant is closing after nearly seven years. The Sheridan Room announced its looming closure on its social media accounts Tuesday. The restaurant will officially close after June 30. "We want to give a Big A** thank you to every person who helped make this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Wet bulbs" helping Hennepin County emergency crews keep people safe amid dangerous heat

PLYMOUTH -- Hennepin County is relying on a growing network of special weather stations to aid emergency managers in planning for and responding to heat-related emergencies."We want to know in what areas are going to require the greatest amount of resources," said Eric Waage, the county's director of emergency management. "Typically they're the areas with disparities and folks lacking air conditioning who face challenges, but there are also areas with exceptionally high heat island effects."According to Waage, a heat island is an area where conditions on the ground, including architecture and topography, may make it a hotter spot versus some...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nautical Bowls Serves Up Superfood Meals on the Go

Satisfying hunger can happen in a number of different ways. But at Nautical Bowls, the fast-expanding franchise is banking on the idea that people will want to fill their bellies with what they call “healthy, superfood, smoothie bowls.”. Nautical Bowls are similar to acai bowls, just with more flavors...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
