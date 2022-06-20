ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ghanbari speaks on leadership

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, delivered the keynote address during the American Legion Department of Ohio’s Buckeye Boys State ceremony Wednesday on the campus of Miami University in Oxford. The eight-day experience allows high school juniors to learn about city, county and state government...

Owens president gets 3% pay increase

PERRYSBURG – The Owens Community College president has received a pay raise. The board of trustees as its June 7 meeting announced that President Dione Somerville’s employment agreement was amended to include a 3% increase to her base salary, a $200 increase to her monthly auto allowance, and a 1% increase to her retirement plan contribution.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Letter to superintendents provides updates on school safety, HB 99

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday sent a letter to school superintendents, providing them with updates on school safety services available while also diving deeper into House Bill 99. Signed earlier in the week, HB99 gives schools more freedom to arm staff. “Arming school personnel is a serious...
OHIO STATE
Local Briefs: 6-21-2022

LIME CITY — A Perrysburg Township man reported missing last week has been located. A dispatcher said on Sunday that Alexander Jay Lankford was located and is safe. Novel Blends will be showcasing two newly published local authors at an author signing event on Saturday at 11 a.m. The...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Nancy Lee Bilow

Nancy Lee Bilow, 86, of Malinta, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Vancrest Health Center in Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 11, 1935, to George and Margaret (Hodge) Main. Nancy married Earl Bilow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on July 3, 1993.
MALINTA, OH
''We’re as safe as possible': Teachers, staff won't be armed in BG schools

The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has policies in place to prohibit staff from having firearms on school property, and that will not change anytime soon. During his report at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci said school communities were shaken again last month by the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 students and two adults.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Penta recognizes outstanding students in Class of 2022

PERRYSBURG — The 57th senior class at Penta Career Center was honored May 17-19 during Senior Recognition ceremonies on the Penta campus. This year, 801 seniors from Penta’s career-technical programs, as well as its satellite Marketing Education and Career Based Intervention programs, received Career Passports. Each Career Passport...
PERRYSBURG, OH
William “Bill” Kaetzel

William “Bill” Kaetzel, 94, of Vonore, Tennessee and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1928 to the late Edward and Madge (Canterbury) Kaetzel in Wood County. He married Ruby Alma (Herr) Kaetzel on May 17, 1947 and she survives him.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
June Eileen Vogtsberger

June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Harold Jens Nelson

Harold Jens Nelson, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after a short illness. Harold was born in Portage, Wisconsin to Orville and Mary (Hoder) Nelson on April 16, 1939. He married Judy (Beahm) Nelson in 1960, and they were married for 55 years until she passed away in June of 2015.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Toledo School for the Arts has openings for sixth-graders

TOLEDO — Toledo School for the Arts has announced that the Arts Schools Network Board of Directors has designated Toledo School for the Arts an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-27. TSA is one of nine schools, and the only one in Ohio, to receive the designation for this period. TSA has held the Exemplary School designation continuously since 2011.
TOLEDO, OH
Marietta Johnson

Marietta Johnson, 84, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville. She was born on March 31,1938 to Freeman and Etta (Little) Newsome in Virgie, KY. On January 6, 1956 she married Homer Johnson in Virgie, KY and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2017. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised 2 sons.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
Blotter: 6-22-22

Underage/under the influence, criminal mischief: Gavin Thobe, of Fort Recovery. Operating a vehicle with invalid license plates: Curt Foust, BG. Failure to register/expired tags, display of license plates: Christopher Turley, Fostoria. Driving under suspension: Justice Botton, Fostoria. Police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Jeffrey Morgan Daman

Jeffrey Morgan Daman, 59, of West Hollywood, CA passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1963 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lloyd and Mary (Morgan) Daman, Pemberville, OH. Jeff is survived by his parents, brothers, Mike (Carol) Daman, Fort Wayne, IN, Jim (Terri) Daman,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
James “Jim” Bell

James “Jim” Bell, age 45, of Luckey, OH passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1976 in Tiffin, OH to John H. and Connie A. (Collier) Bell. Jim would grow up to eventually meet Laura E. Wolf and they were married on March 9, 2007 in Perrysburg, OH. He and Laura raised 2 children and celebrated 15 years of marriage together.
LUCKEY, OH
Electric scooter legislation considered by BG Council

Bowling Green Council is considering legislation that would govern the operation of electric scooters in the city. On Monday, council introduced an ordinance that would create Chapter 123 of the city’s codified ordinances on the issue. According to the legislative package document prepared for council, “the path and background...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Grand jury hands down indictments

A Toledo man is in jail after he was indicted for sexual conduct with a minor. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Dylan Michaels Aldrich, 30, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. On April 10, he allegedly engaged...
TOLEDO, OH
59 species of mosquitoes in Ohio thrive in rainy weather

Pools of standing water in agricultural areas and in low-lying areas of residential communities from above average rainfall throughout much of Ohio this past spring has certainly benefited mosquitoes. Our cooler spring temperatures may have delayed the onslaught of “mosquito season” a little bit. Our current above average temperatures though,...
OHIO STATE
Perrysburg man arrested for menacing

A Perrysburg man was arrested Monday after he refused to leave the hospital. Joey Bates, 54, was taken to jail and charged with criminal trespass, menacing and criminal mischief/tampering with security systems. Officers were dispatched to Wood County Hospital at 7 p.m. for a male who had been discharged but...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Fun Firefly Nights

Roman Kiesel (top), 5, blows bubbles in the kids area Friday along Main Street during Firefly Nights in downtown Bowling Green. Brittany Ball, left, and Jennifer Baeslack, both with Glovation Circus entertain during the festival. Firefly Nights will return on the third Friday in July and August.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
North Baltimore man arrested after standoff in Findlay

A North Baltimore man wanted on a warrant in Wood County was arrested Monday in Findlay after barricading himself in a business. Damien Talbot, 34, was arrested around 9:15 p.m., nearly five hours after law enforcement arrived at S&S Landscaping. Gas was deployed into the business and he surrendered. He...
FINDLAY, OH

