Jayson Tatum must be far from the happiest person in the world right now after some disappointing performances in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Tatum was amazing throughout the playoffs but couldn't sustain it at the final hurdle and ended up just missing out on his first championship. But there are many things to give him perspective and help him feel better about everything, especially his son Deuce.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO