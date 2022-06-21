ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Neighborhood Healthcare to Open New Center on East Valley Parkway in Escondido

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahuUH_0gGs9qjj00
The new Neighborhood Healthcare site at 488 East Valley Parkway. Photo credit: nhcare.org/

Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center, will open its latest Escondido location Tuesday.

The fully-staffed facility at 488 East Valley Parkway includes 11 exam rooms for primary medical, podiatry, chiropractic and behavioral healthcare.

A grand opening will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of the new location.

“Escondido is where we began more than 50 years ago, and we’re proud to expand our services in the area,” said Dr. Rakesh Patel, the firm’s CEO. “We believe a healthy community is a prosperous one. This new facility exemplifies our long-standing commitment to providing quality, compassionate whole-person care for everyone, regardless of circumstance, to individuals and families in Escondido.”

The downtown Escondido facility will operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to its Escondido sites, which include posts on Elm Street and Grand Avenue, Neighborhood Healthcare is also located locally in El Cajon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Urban Corps to Receive $1.5M in State Grants to Plant Trees Throughout Region

Urban Corps of San Diego County has been awarded two grants from Cal Fire to fund a program to plant more than 1,500 trees locally, it was announced Wednesday. The funds, totaling $1.5 million, from Cal Fire’s Urban and Community Forestry Program will be used for Tree Corps, a workforce development program aimed at training and placing members of Urban Corps in urban forestry careers.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escondido, CA
Health
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California Health
City
Escondido, CA
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Feeding San Diego has several Oceanside locations for youth food program

Oceanside CA— This summer, Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youths in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a critical part of its hunger-relief services across San Diego County. SFSP provides vital support during the summer months to ensure that youths are getting the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
iheart.com

Health Care Workers Plan Walk-Out

ESCONDIDO - Nurses and caregivers with Palomar Health in Northern San Diego County will walk off the job on Thursday. The union representing the workers is accusing the hospital's administration of bad faith bargaining and intentionally running several departments on skeleton crews, including intensive care and the emergency room. Contract negotiations have been going on for more than a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Grand Avenue
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Police Launch New Community Service Officer Program

The Oceanside Police Department has launched a new Community Service Officer (CSO) career opportunity. The department seeks to hire 30 Community Service Officers for this exciting new program designed to promote the personal and professional development of each CSO. The newly expanded CSO program is among many public safety improvements that are moving forward in Oceanside made possible by revenue from Measure X.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Suspect at large in shooting death of Oceanside pre-school teacher

OCEANSIDE — Family and friends are grieving and a suspect remains at large for the shooting death of a beloved pre-school teacher in the Eastside Capistrano neighborhood earlier this month. Just before noon on June 4, 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco was riding in a car with some male friends when...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
spectrumnews1.com

San Diego housing program shows model for California cities

SAN DIEGO — Albert Zuniga will never take for granted the little things like unlocking his door and making his bed. “I try to personalize it and make this. This is my home," Zuniga said. "This is my home, and I’m grasping this opportunity." What You Need To...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: One Family’s Excruciating Experience with Homelessness

Like most people who become homeless, Natalie and Dustin Raschke never thought it could happen to their family of six. After losing their bartending jobs at the start of the pandemic, the couple and their four kids packed into an RV to return to San Diego where they had previously lived for years. They planned to temporarily stay at a Mission Bay campground until they got through the pandemic and secured new jobs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy